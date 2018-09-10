search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  All eyes will be on Alastair Cook as England look set to build up on their lead on Day four of the fifth Test against India at The Oval on Monday. (Photo: AP) LIVE! Eng vs Ind, 5th Test Day 4: Hosts set India a target of 464 post declaration
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Man makes 'derogatory' remarks against Yogi Adityanath, arrested

PTI
Published Sep 10, 2018, 9:17 pm IST
Updated Sep 10, 2018, 9:17 pm IST
Umesh alias Lukka Nagar, in his late 20s, was held from his house in Dankaur area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district, police said.
A man was arrested Monday for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and threatening a Hindu Yuva Vahini functionary. (Photo: File | ANI)
 A man was arrested Monday for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and threatening a Hindu Yuva Vahini functionary. (Photo: File | ANI)

Noida: A man was arrested Monday for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and threatening a Hindu Yuva Vahini functionary, police said.

Umesh alias Lukka Nagar, in his late 20s, was held from his house in Dankaur area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district, they said.

 

Police said a case was registered at the Dankaur police station late Sunday night against Nagar on a complaint by Hindu Yuva Vahini zonal president Naveen Pandit. "Pandit had objected to a vulgar dance show and a qawwali programme during the Drona fair held in the district last week.

"Nagar later called up Pandit and abused him and he also made derogatory remarks against the chief minister," Station House Officer (SHO) Farmood Ali Pundir said.

He said an audio clip of the conversation had gone viral on September 7 after which Sub-Inspector Pawan Kumar lodged a non-cognizable report (NCR) in the case.

"But on Sunday night, Nagar along with his four aides reached the house of Pandit brandishing a pistol and threatened to kill him," the SHO said citing the complaint.

The police then lodged a first information report on the complaint from Pandit under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder), 452 (house-trespass), 147, 148 and 149 -- all three related to multiple people rioting with deadly armed weapons. "Nagar was arrested from his house Monday morning, while police are searching for his other aides based on inputs from him," the SHO said. 

Tags: yogi adityanath, man arrested, noida
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Noida




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: With first ever mid-air refuelling of Tejas, India joins elite list

The first ever mid-air refuelling of the indigenously developed light combat aircraft Tejas was successfully carried out on Monday, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) said. (Photo: Twitter | @DefenceMinIndia)
 

Aishwarya makes Aaradhya proud by winning Meryl Streep award, Janhvi also honoured

Pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hugging Aaradhya with her trophy at the event, and with Janhvi Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar. (Photos: Instagram)
 

Here are safety tips which can help you survive a mob

Always put some thought to what you are wearing. Comfortable clothing with minimum accessories is best advised (Photo: AFP)
 

Tiny bullet shaped implant may provide relief from long-term back pain

It is meant to treat spinal stenosis which causes narrowing of spinal canal (Photo: AFP)
 

Bible prophecy: First red heifer born in 2,000 years, signals end of days

According to theologies, the Third Temple’s construction – following the destruction of the previous two – heralds the arrival of the Jewish Messiah. (Youtube Screengrab/ The Temple Institute)
 

LIVE! Eng vs Ind, 5th Test Day 4: Hosts set India a target of 464 post declaration

All eyes will be on Alastair Cook as England look set to build up on their lead on Day four of the fifth Test against India at The Oval on Monday. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Momentary difficulty: Centre defends rise in fuel prices

'We are standing with people in their problem. We are trying to redress the issue and will do that,' Ravi Shankar Prasad said, fending off criticism over the issue. (Photo: File | ANI)

Self-inflicted injury marks, Kerala nun died due to drowning, says autopsy report

The body of Sister Susan, a teacher at St Stephens School attached to the convent, was found floating in the well at the sprawling compound on Sunday morning. (Representational Image | Pixabay)

Watch: With first ever mid-air refuelling of Tejas, India joins elite list

The first ever mid-air refuelling of the indigenously developed light combat aircraft Tejas was successfully carried out on Monday, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) said. (Photo: Twitter | @DefenceMinIndia)

Inform about steps taken by SIT probing rape of nun by Jalandhar bishop: HC to Kerala

The Kerala High Court wanted to know whether the Bishop was questioned by the team in Jalandhar when it went there about a month ago. (Photo: File)

2 sentenced to death, another gets life term in 2007 Hyderabad twin blasts

Two powerful explosions ripped through a popular eatery and an open air theatre, killing 44 people and wounding 68. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham