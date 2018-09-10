search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Interpol issues red notice against Nirav Modi's sister Purvi

PTI
Published Sep 10, 2018, 1:38 pm IST
Updated Sep 10, 2018, 1:47 pm IST
The notice, which acts as an international arrest warrant, states that Purvi Deepak Modi, 44, is required on charges of 'money laundering'.
A similar Interpol notice was recently issued against Mihir R Bhansali, a top executive of Nirav Modi's US business concern, on charges of money laundering. (Photo: Screengrab | interpol.int)
 A similar Interpol notice was recently issued against Mihir R Bhansali, a top executive of Nirav Modi's US business concern, on charges of money laundering. (Photo: Screengrab | interpol.int)

New Delhi: Interpol has issued a red corner notice (RCN) against Purvi Modi, a Belgian national and absconding billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi's sister, in connection with the alleged USD 2 billion PNB money laundering case, officials said on Monday.

The notice, which acts as an international arrest warrant, states that Purvi Deepak Modi, 44, is required on charges of "money laundering".

 

The RCN against her was requested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), officials said. The ED wants her to join investigations to take its investigation in the case forward, they added. It named her in its first charge sheet in the case in March and charged her with laundering the alleged proceeds of crime generated by defrauding the Brady House branch of the Punjab National Bank in Mumbai.

According to the Interpol notice, Purvi speaks English, Gujarati and Hindi and is a Belgian national. Once an RCN is issued against a fugitive, Interpol asks its 192 member countries to arrest or detain the person if spotted in their countries after which extradition or deportation proceedings can begin.

A similar Interpol notice was recently issued against Mihir R Bhansali, a top executive of Nirav Modi's US business concern, on charges of money laundering. A similar notice was issued against Nirav Modi sometime back as part of a joint probe by the ED and the CBI in the case.

The case pertains to cheating the state-run Punjab National Bank through fraudulent issuance of Letters of Undertaking and Foreign Letters of Credit worth over USD 2 billion (about Rs 13,000 crore) by Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, both absconding since the first week of January.

Tags: nirav modi, money laundering, red corner notice
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

BCCI discloses salary details of Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli-led Indian team

The BCCI further revealed that it made an advance payment to Shastri for his coaching services from mid-July to mid-October, splashing a whopping sum of INR 2.05 crore. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman who entered menopause at 11 surprises all with baby at 31

At the time Amanda was diagnosed, little was known about early menopause. It was not until she was in her twenties that investigations discovered she could not produce eggs.
 

Fully bezel-less Pixel 3 maybe a surprise for 9th October

Is Google having a surprise for October 9th?
 

Cholera outbreak kills 10 people in Zimbabwe

Clemence Duri, Harare city’s health director said more than 300 people had been hospitalised.
 

Miss New York Nia Imani Franklin wins Miss America pageant

A classical vocalist whose pageant platform is "advocating for the arts," Franklin sang an operatic selection from the opera La Boheme on Sunday night. (Photo: AP)
 

Genes are key to academic success, says study

Researchers found educational achievement to be highly stable throughout schooling, meaning that most students who started off well in primary school continued to do well until graduation. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

ED seeks cancellation of interim bail for Karti Chidambaram

On August 7, Delhi's Patiala House Court extended interim protection to former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram and his son, Karti Chidambaram, till October 8, in connection with the Aircel-Maxis case. (Photo: File)

Doorstep delivery of govt services to start today in Delhi

A five-judge Constitution Bench had on July 4 laid down broad parameters for governance of the national capital, paving the way for the government to proceed with the scheme. (Photo: File | PTI)

Alwar lynching: SC agrees to victim's father plea to move trial outside Rajasthan

Rakbar Khan's father and key witness in the case has filed the plea. (Photo: File)

Mumbai HDFC VP Siddharth Sanghvi found dead, jealous colleagues hired killer

Siddharth Sanghvi lived with his wife and four-year-old son at Malabar Hills in South Mumbai. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ Anand Mathur)

Mumbai police apprehend four for killing banker Siddharth Sanghvi

Siddharth Sanghvi lived with his wife and four-year-old son at Malabar Hills in South Mumbai. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ Anand Mathur)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham