search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  All eyes will be on Alastair Cook as England look set to build up on their lead on Day four of the fifth Test against India at The Oval on Monday. (Photo: AP) LIVE! England vs India, 5th Test Day 4: Cook falls for 147 runs in farewell innings
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Inform about steps taken by SIT probing rape of nun by Jalandhar bishop: HC to Kerala

PTI
Published Sep 10, 2018, 7:44 pm IST
Updated Sep 10, 2018, 7:44 pm IST
HC also sought to know steps taken by Kerala to ensure safety and security of nun allegedly victimised by Jalandhar bishop.
The Kerala High Court wanted to know whether the Bishop was questioned by the team in Jalandhar when it went there about a month ago. (Photo: File)
 The Kerala High Court wanted to know whether the Bishop was questioned by the team in Jalandhar when it went there about a month ago. (Photo: File)

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the state government to inform it about the steps taken by the special investigation team of the Kerala Police probing the case of alleged rape of a nun by a Bishop of the Roman Catholic Church.

A division bench also sought to know the steps taken by the government to ensure the safety and security of the nun allegedly victimised by the Jalandhar Diocese Bishop Franco Mulakkal and her fellow nuns supporting her in her fight.

 

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice A K Jayansankaran Nambiar, wanted to know whether the Bishop was questioned by the team in Jalandhar when it went there about a month ago and directed the police to inform it of the steps taken by it after that.

Considering a plea filed by George Joseph K of the Kerala Catholic Church Reformation Movement seeking a court-monitored probe into the case, the court asked why no steps have been taken to ensure the nun's safety and security.

"Law is above all other things and it will take its own course," the court said and posted the case to Thursday for further hearing.

In his petition, Joseph alleged that the investigation team was undergoing extreme pressure which could derail the case. The petitioner submitted that despite the team finding substance in the victim's claim, there was no move to push the investigation forward.

The petitioner alleged that the allegations levelled against the senior-most functionary of the Catholic Church reveals "the dark underbelly of the closed order".

"Since the outbreak of the revelations, there have been serious efforts to undermine the investigation by threats, inducements and coercion of various witnesses as revealed from the news reports," the petitioner submitted.

When a petition seeking speedy investigation in the case came up before the court last month, the special investigation team had submitted that as per the initial probe of the police, the bishop abused his position and repeatedly raped the nun from Kerala. Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kottayam, K Subhash had informed the court that the investigation was proceeding effectively and impartially.

After the submission by the officer, the court had disposed of the petition with a direction to the police to investigate the case properly.

Tags: crime, rape, kerala high court, bishop franco mulakkal, nun raped
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aishwarya makes Aaradhya proud by winning Meryl Streep award, Janhvi also honoured

Pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hugging Aaradhya with her trophy at the event, and with Janhvi Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar. (Photos: Instagram)
 

Here are safety tips which can help you survive a mob

Always put some thought to what you are wearing. Comfortable clothing with minimum accessories is best advised (Photo: AFP)
 

Tiny bullet shaped implant may provide relief from long-term back pain

It is meant to treat spinal stenosis which causes narrowing of spinal canal (Photo: AFP)
 

Bible prophecy: First red heifer born in 2,000 years, signals end of days

According to theologies, the Third Temple’s construction – following the destruction of the previous two – heralds the arrival of the Jewish Messiah. (Youtube Screengrab/ The Temple Institute)
 

LIVE! England vs India, 5th Test Day 4: Cook falls for 147 runs in farewell innings

All eyes will be on Alastair Cook as England look set to build up on their lead on Day four of the fifth Test against India at The Oval on Monday. (Photo: AP)
 

BCCI discloses salary details of Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli-led Indian team

The BCCI further revealed that it made an advance payment to Shastri for his coaching services from mid-July to mid-October, splashing a whopping sum of INR 2.05 crore. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

2 sentenced to death, another gets life term in 2007 Hyderabad twin blasts

Two powerful explosions ripped through a popular eatery and an open air theatre, killing 44 people and wounding 68. (Photo: DC)

Sohrabuddin fake encounter case: HC upholds discharge of police officers

The court dismissed the five revision pleas filed by Sohrabuddin Shaikh's brother Rubabuddin and the CBI challenging their discharge, saying they were devoid of merit. (Photo: File | PTI)

Delhi HC rejects Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul's plea in tax case

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi challenged reopening of their tax assessment for 2011-12. (Photo: File)

What Modi has done in 4 yrs has not happened in 70 yrs: Rahul taunts PM

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Sterlite row: SC asks NGT to decide merit on TN’s issues after panel submits report

After Sterlite announced its plans to expand Tuticorin plant, villagers started protests, culminating in May 22 police firing on protestors that claimed 13 lives. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham