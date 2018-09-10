search on deccanchronicle.com
Gokul Chat, Lumbini Park blasts: 2 accused to be sentenced today

The court will also give its judgement on another accused, Tariq Anjum, who was alleged to have harboured the accused persons.
Hyderabad: The court of the Second Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge will pronounce the quantum of punishment for the two persons convicted in the twin blasts at Gokul Chat and Lumbini Park, at the special court in Cherlapally central prison on Monday. The court will also give its judgement on another accused, Tariq Anjum, who was alleged to have harboured the accused persons.

After an 11-year trial, the court on September 4 convicted Aneeq Shafique Sayeed and Mohammed Akbar Ismail Choudhary of committing the blasts and acquitted two others, Farooq Sharfuddin Tarkash and Mohammed Sadiq Israr. The two blasts that occurred in a span of five minutes on the evening of August 27, 2007, claimed the lives of 44 people and left about 68 persons injured.

 

The first chargesheet of 1,200 pages was filed on May 16, 2009, and a month later, two supplementary chargesheets were filed in the court by the Counter Intelligence Cell. Three other accused, Riyaz Bhatkal and his brother Iqbal Bhatkal and Amir Reza Khan are still absconding. 

Aneeq and Choudhary were found guilty under several sections of the IPC, including murder, and also under the Explosive Substances Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (PDPPA).

