search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

ED seeks cancellation of interim bail for Karti Chidambaram

ANI
Published Sep 10, 2018, 12:03 pm IST
Updated Sep 10, 2018, 12:03 pm IST
ED also accused Karti of not cooperating in the investigation, and showing 'irritation' and sometimes even 'anger' during interrogation.
On August 7, Delhi's Patiala House Court extended interim protection to former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram and his son, Karti Chidambaram, till October 8, in connection with the Aircel-Maxis case. (Photo: File)
 On August 7, Delhi's Patiala House Court extended interim protection to former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram and his son, Karti Chidambaram, till October 8, in connection with the Aircel-Maxis case. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday approached Delhi's Patiala House court seeking cancellation of interim protection granted to Karti Chidambaram in connection with the Aircel-Maxis case, and said that latter was trying to derail the investigation

ED also accused Karti of not cooperating in the investigation, and showing "irritation" and sometimes even "anger" during interrogation, which was one of the conditions on which he was granted interim bail.

 

Karti has also been blamed by the agency for giving "tailor-made responses" to their questions - hence custodial interrogation was sought.

The hearing will be held at 2 pm at Delhi's Patiala High Court.

On August 7, Delhi's Patiala House Court extended interim protection to former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram and his son, Karti Chidambaram, till October 8, in connection with the Aircel-Maxis case.

The Aircel-Maxis deal case, which emerged out of 2G spectrum cases, pertains to a grant by the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) to firm M/S Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for investment in Aircel. The FIPB approval was allegedly granted in the year 2006 when Chidambaram was the Finance Minister under the UPA-I government.

Tags: enforcement directorate, karti chidambaram, aircel-maxis xase, p chidambaram, 2g spectrum case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Fully bezel-less Pixel 3 maybe a surprise for 9th October

Is Google having a surprise for October 9th?
 

Cholera outbreak kills 10 people in Zimbabwe

Clemence Duri, Harare city’s health director said more than 300 people had been hospitalised.
 

Miss New York Nia Imani Franklin wins Miss America pageant

A classical vocalist whose pageant platform is "advocating for the arts," Franklin sang an operatic selection from the opera La Boheme on Sunday night. (Photo: AP)
 

Genes are key to academic success, says study

Researchers found educational achievement to be highly stable throughout schooling, meaning that most students who started off well in primary school continued to do well until graduation. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Odisha's first transgender civil servant plans marriage after 377 order

Aishwarya, formerly named as Ratikanta Pradhan, had come out successful in Odisha Public Service Commission conducted Odisha Financial Service examination in 2010. She is now posted as the Commercial Tax Officer (CTO) in Paradip. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Top four budget notch smartphones in India

(Photo: Nokia 6.1 Plus)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Doorstep delivery of govt services to start today in Delhi

A five-judge Constitution Bench had on July 4 laid down broad parameters for governance of the national capital, paving the way for the government to proceed with the scheme. (Photo: File | PTI)

Alwar lynching: SC agrees to victim's father plea to move trial outside Rajasthan

Rakbar Khan's father and key witness in the case has filed the plea. (Photo: File)

Mumbai HDFC VP Siddharth Sanghvi found dead, jealous colleagues hired killer

Siddharth Sanghvi lived with his wife and four-year-old son at Malabar Hills in South Mumbai. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ Anand Mathur)

Mumbai police apprehend four for killing banker Siddharth Sanghvi

Siddharth Sanghvi

5 men died after inhaling toxic fumes while cleaning sewer in Delhi

'AAP had promised that technologies will be used for the cleaning of sewer, but even after so many deaths, same old methods are being used,' said Bharat Bhushan Madan, BJP Karol Bagh district president.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham