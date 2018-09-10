ED seeks cancellation of interim bail for Karti Chidambaram

On August 7, Delhi's Patiala House Court extended interim protection to former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram and his son, Karti Chidambaram, till October 8, in connection with the Aircel-Maxis case. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday approached Delhi's Patiala House court seeking cancellation of interim protection granted to Karti Chidambaram in connection with the Aircel-Maxis case, and said that latter was trying to derail the investigation

ED also accused Karti of not cooperating in the investigation, and showing "irritation" and sometimes even "anger" during interrogation, which was one of the conditions on which he was granted interim bail.

Karti has also been blamed by the agency for giving "tailor-made responses" to their questions - hence custodial interrogation was sought.

The hearing will be held at 2 pm at Delhi's Patiala High Court.

On August 7, Delhi's Patiala House Court extended interim protection to former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram and his son, Karti Chidambaram, till October 8, in connection with the Aircel-Maxis case.

The Aircel-Maxis deal case, which emerged out of 2G spectrum cases, pertains to a grant by the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) to firm M/S Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for investment in Aircel. The FIPB approval was allegedly granted in the year 2006 when Chidambaram was the Finance Minister under the UPA-I government.