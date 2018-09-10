search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre increased excise duty on petrol, diesel 12 times, says Congress

PTI
Published Sep 10, 2018, 10:30 am IST
Updated Sep 10, 2018, 10:30 am IST
Sushil Kumar Shinde slammed the NDA government over rise in fuel prices and blamed its 'stubborn' stand for this.
'Fuel prices can be reduced if the government includes it under GST. The government has earned over Rs 11 lakh crore through taxation on fuel,' Shinde said. (Representational Image)
 'Fuel prices can be reduced if the government includes it under GST. The government has earned over Rs 11 lakh crore through taxation on fuel,' Shinde said. (Representational Image)

Ahmedabad/Rajkot: Congress leaders Sunday urged the people of Gujarat to make Monday's Bharat Bandh a success and accused the centre of revising excise duty on petrol and diesel twelve times leading to a sharp spike in their prices.

The BJP-led Union government pocketed Rs 11 lakh crore from the public by raising taxes on fuel and not including petrol and diesel under GST, Congress leaders Sushil Kumar Shinde, Rajiv Satav and Amit Chavda claimed in two separate press conferences in Rajkot and Ahmedabad.

 

Talking to reporters in Rajkot, former union minister Sushil Kumar Shinde slammed the NDA government over rise in fuel prices and blamed its "stubborn" stand for this.

"Fuel prices can be reduced if the government includes it under GST. The government has earned over Rs 11 lakh crore through taxation on fuel," Shinde said.

He said that twelve countries were importing petrol and diesel at cheaper rates from India, while people here were made to suffer due to constant price rise.

"The government has power to reduce prices. It appears the government lacks co-ordination with oil companies which has resulted in the rise in prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas on a daily basis," Shinde claimed.

Calling people in the state to join in large numbers to support the shutdown, Congress' Gujarat in charge Rajiv Satav and state president Amit Chavda, in a joint press conference, said that despite a drop in international crude oil prices, the Narendra Modi government continued to impose excise duty leading to rise in their prices domestically.

"Since May 2014, excise duty on petrol has gone up by 211.7 per cent, on diesel by 443.06 per cent. Central excise duty was revised upwards 12 times," Satav said.

"Congress president Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly demanded that petrol and diesel be included in GST as this could reduce the price by Rs 10-15 per litre," he said.

Chavda asked party workers to ensure that the bandh remained peaceful while requesting all sections of society to support it.

He also urged small businessmen and shopkeepers to down shutters till 3 pm Monday to make the bandh a success

Tags: congress, bharat bandh, fuel price hike, rahul gandhi, modi government
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Fully bezel-less Pixel 3 maybe a surprise for 9th October

Is Google having a surprise for October 9th?
 

Cholera outbreak kills 10 people in Zimbabwe

Clemence Duri, Harare city’s health director said more than 300 people had been hospitalised.
 

Miss New York Nia Imani Franklin wins Miss America pageant

A classical vocalist whose pageant platform is "advocating for the arts," Franklin sang an operatic selection from the opera La Boheme on Sunday night. (Photo: AP)
 

Genes are key to academic success, says study

Researchers found educational achievement to be highly stable throughout schooling, meaning that most students who started off well in primary school continued to do well until graduation. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Odisha's first transgender civil servant plans marriage after 377 order

Aishwarya, formerly named as Ratikanta Pradhan, had come out successful in Odisha Public Service Commission conducted Odisha Financial Service examination in 2010. She is now posted as the Commercial Tax Officer (CTO) in Paradip. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Top four budget notch smartphones in India

(Photo: Nokia 6.1 Plus)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Need to preserve Hinduism from 'ill-informed' opinions: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President Naidu rued that a lot of disinformation (about Hinduism) is going around. (Photo: File)

25-yr-old drunk man drives SUV on footpath in Delhi's Rajouri Garden, kills 2

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Monika Bhardwaj confirmed the incident and the arrest of the driver. (Photo: File | PTI)

Oppn calls for Bharat Bandh over rising fuel prices, protests rock nation

Congress president Rahul Gandhi gave clarion call from Raj Ghat after paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Watch: BJP youth wing leaders fire celebratory shots in air, complaint filed

Rahul Rajput told PTI that party workers were celebrating his birthday on Sunday and, on the request of one of them, he and Nitin Dubey fired rounds from a Chinese-made air gun. (Photo: Video screengrab)

UP family calls off marriage, says ‘bride spends too much time on WhatsApp’

The groom family refused to marry on the wedding day, scheduled for September 5. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham