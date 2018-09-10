search on deccanchronicle.com
Bengaluru: Schools, colleges to remain closed

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 10, 2018, 3:56 am IST
Updated Sep 10, 2018, 3:57 am IST
With most workers organisations supporting the bandh, private schools will also remain shut.
Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner (DC) B.M. Vijaya Shankar said that education institutions in the city would remain closed as public transport facilities will be unavailable. (Representional Image)
 Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner (DC) B.M. Vijaya Shankar said that education institutions in the city would remain closed as public transport facilities will be unavailable. (Representional Image)

Bengaluru: Schools and colleges in the city will remain closed on Monday due to the Bharat Bandh to protest hike in fuel prices.

Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner (DC) B.M. Vijaya Shankar said that education institutions in the city would remain closed as public transport facilities will be unavailable. According to a notification released by the Commissioner for Public Instruction, respective DCs were requested to take a call on the matter after assessing local situations.

 

According to D. Shashikumar, general secretary of the Karnataka Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools (KAMS), private school managements have been advised to keep in mind the developments especially in sensitive areas.

“With most workers organisations supporting the bandh, private schools will also remain shut. However, the academic sessions lost due to the unprecedented holiday will be compensated on Saturday by holding full-day classes,” he told Deccan Chronicle.

Work from home for techies
With transport services, including online cab aggregators, extending support to the bandh, many office managements have advised employees to avoid travelling to office, including using personal transport.

“It has been decided to close the office from 6 am to 6 pm upholding safety concerns for our employees. It is thereby advised that employees should work from home to keep their project/customer commitments. Please avoid taking any risk,” read an official communication sent from a tech company in the city to its employees on Sunday evening.

Tags: bharat bandh, karnataka associated managements of primary and secondary schools
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




