search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  All eyes will be on Alastair Cook as England look set to build up on their lead on Day four of the fifth Test against India at The Oval on Monday. (Photo: AP) LIVE! England vs India, 5th Test Day 4: Alastair Cook scores 50 in his final innings
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Another accused convicted in 2007 Hyderabad twin blasts case

PTI
Published Sep 10, 2018, 3:30 pm IST
Updated Sep 10, 2018, 3:30 pm IST
The court is likely to pronounce later in day quantum of punishment against 3 terror operatives convicted in case.
Two synchronised blasts had rocket Gokul Chaat, a popular eatery, killing 32 people and leaving 47 injured, and an open air theatre in Lumbini Park close to the state secretariat where 12 people died and 21 wounded. (Photo: File | DC)
 Two synchronised blasts had rocket Gokul Chaat, a popular eatery, killing 32 people and leaving 47 injured, and an open air theatre in Lumbini Park close to the state secretariat where 12 people died and 21 wounded. (Photo: File | DC)

Hyderabad: A metropolitan court in Hyderabad on Monday convicted Tarik Anjum who was accused of harbouring perpetrators of the 2007 Hyderabad blasts in New Delhi and other places.

The court is expected to pronounce later in the day the quantum of punishment against three terror operatives, including Anjum, convicted for their role in the blasts where two powerful explosions ripped through a popular eatery and an open air theatre, killing 44 people and wounding 68.

 

On September 4, Second Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge (in-charge) T Srinivas Rao pronounced Aneeq Shafique Sayeed and Mohammed Akbar Ismail Chowdhari guilty in the 11-year-old case but acquitted two other accused Farooq Sharfuddin Tarkash and Mohammed Sadiq Israr Ahmed Shaik for want of enough evidence.

The Special Court is housed in the premises of the Cherlapalli Central Prison, where they are currently lodged.

The prosecution will seek capital punishment for the convicts, said Special Public Prosecutor C Seshu Reddy, who represented the Counter Intelligence Wing of the Telangana Police, which had investigated the case and arrested the five accused. However, the defence counsels said they will challenge the verdict against the convicts in the High Court.

According to another Public Prosecutor K Surender, Aneeq and Chowdhari were found guilty of carrying out blasts at Gokul Chat and Lumbini Park and also in connection with the recovery of the unexploded bomb from under a foot overbridge in Dilsukh Nagar area.

The duo was found guilty of murder and various other sections of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Arms Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the prosecutors said.

Two synchronised blasts had rocket Gokul Chaat, a popular eatery, killing 32 people and leaving 47 injured, and an open air theatre in Lumbini Park close to the state secretariat where 12 people died and 21 wounded.

Three other accused named in the charge sheets including 'Indian Mujahideen' founder Riyaz Bhatkal, his brother Iqbal, and Amir Reza Khan are absconding. The Bhatkal brothers of Karnataka are believed to have taken shelter in Pakistan.

The trial against five accused in the case was shifted to a court hall located on the premises of Cherlapalli Central Prison from a court located in Nampally Court complex in June this year.

Two of those acquitted face some other cases in Maharashtra.

Tags: tarik anjum, 2007 hyderabad blasts
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

LIVE! England vs India, 5th Test Day 4: Alastair Cook scores 50 in his final innings

All eyes will be on Alastair Cook as England look set to build up on their lead on Day four of the fifth Test against India at The Oval on Monday. (Photo: AP)
 

BCCI discloses salary details of Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli-led Indian team

The BCCI further revealed that it made an advance payment to Shastri for his coaching services from mid-July to mid-October, splashing a whopping sum of INR 2.05 crore. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman who entered menopause at 11 surprises all with baby at 31

At the time Amanda was diagnosed, little was known about early menopause. It was not until she was in her twenties that investigations discovered she could not produce eggs.
 

Fully bezel-less Pixel 3 maybe a surprise for 9th October

Is Google having a surprise for October 9th?
 

Cholera outbreak kills 10 people in Zimbabwe

Clemence Duri, Harare city’s health director said more than 300 people had been hospitalised.
 

Miss New York Nia Imani Franklin wins Miss America pageant

A classical vocalist whose pageant platform is "advocating for the arts," Franklin sang an operatic selection from the opera La Boheme on Sunday night. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Will Rahul take responsibility of 2-yr-old's death in Bihar: Ravi Shankar

Will Rahul Gandhi be responsible for the death of a two-year-old baby in Bihar's Jehanabad asked Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4India)

Babri Masjid demolition case: SC seeks report from sessions judge

The apex court dubbed the demolition of the medieval era monument a

'Modi govt crossed all limits, time to change it': Manmohan Singh at Bharat Bandh

'The Modi government has done a lot which is not in national interest. Now it has crossed the limit and time is coming to change it,' said former prime minister Manmohan Singh. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

After NC, PDP to boycott panchayat, local body polls over Article 35A

'Situation linking panchayat polls case pending in Supreme Court about Article 35A has created apprehensions in minds of people,' PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Interpol issues red notice against Nirav Modi's sister Purvi

A similar Interpol notice was recently issued against Mihir R Bhansali, a top executive of Nirav Modi's US business concern, on charges of money laundering. (Photo: Screengrab | interpol.int)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham