Andhra reduces petrol, diesel prices by Rs 2 each amid Bharat Bandh

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday announced a reduction in petrol and diesel price by Rs 2 a litre each, in the state.

The announcement came amid nation-wide Bharat Bandh protests called by Congress and opposition parties against the rise in fuel prices and depreciation of the rupee.

Naidu had earlier criticised the Centre over continues fuel price hike and said that soon petrol and diesel would be sold at a whopping Rs 100 per litre and the rupee will further fall to Rs 100 against US dollar.

The new rates of petrol and diesel will come into effect from Tuesday morning in Andhra Pradesh.