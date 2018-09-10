search on deccanchronicle.com
Activist Rita Jetinder collapses on live TV during talk show in J&K, dies

Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Sep 10, 2018
Updated Sep 10, 2018, 4:53 pm IST
Rita Jetinder was on a show on state-run Doordarshan Kashir in Srinagar when she collapsed live on TV.
Rita Jetinder was the secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages. (Photo: YouTube | Screengrab)
Srinagar: A prominent scholar and social activist from Jammu and Kashmir died in the middle of a live chat show on television after she suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday. Rita Jetinder was on a show on state-run Doordarshan Kashir in Srinagar when she collapsed live on TV.

In a 56-second video clip which has gone viral Jetinder, Dogri scholar, was presenting her views on some topic when she suddenly collapsed and died during the show.

 

Rita Jetinder was the secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages.

People expressed their shock on Twitter and Facebook after watching the video.

Click here to watch the video.

Tags: jammu and kashmir, social activist, rita jetinder
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar




