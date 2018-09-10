search on deccanchronicle.com
5 men died after inhaling toxic fumes while cleaning sewer in Delhi

ANI
Published Sep 10, 2018, 10:59 am IST
Updated Sep 10, 2018, 10:59 am IST
The incident took place on Sunday afternoon when all the five people aged between 22 and 30 years went to clean the sewer.
'AAP had promised that technologies will be used for the cleaning of sewer, but even after so many deaths, same old methods are being used,' said Bharat Bhushan Madan, BJP Karol Bagh district president.
New Delhi: Five sanitation workers died allegedly after inhaling toxic fumes while cleaning a sewer near DLF flats in Moti Nagar area.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon when all the five people aged between 22 and 30 years went to clean the sewer.

 

While two died on the spot, the other three breathed their last in Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

"This is not the first incident such incident has taken place in the city. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Government is clearly responsible for this incident. They had promised that technologies will be used for the cleaning of sewer, but even after so many deaths, same old methods are being used. They are playing with the lives of the innocents'," said Bharat Bhushan Madan, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Karol Bagh district president.

Sunita Mishra, Councillor of ward 99, where the incident took place, also condemned the incident and demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

Tags: sewer cleaning, bjp, karol bagh, aap government, deen dayal upadhyay hospital
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




