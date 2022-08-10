Suvidha drops RT-PCR upload

The government is actively considering doing away with a provision which requires international passengers to upload their Covid vaccine certificate or RT-PCR negative report on the Air Suvidha portal. (PTI File Photo)

New Delhi: The government is actively considering doing away with a provision which requires international passengers to upload their Covid vaccine certificate or RT-PCR negative report on the Air Suvidha portal before flying to India.

However, the existing mandate of filling up a self-declaration form online on the portal will continue, official sources said.

Passengers have been complaining about the portal being periodically down, difficulty in accessing forms and uploading of certificates, the sources said, adding the removal of the provision may come as a relief for them.