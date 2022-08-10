  
Nation Current Affairs 10 Aug 2022 Nitish Kumar to take ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar CM for 8th time today

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 10, 2022, 11:29 am IST
Updated Aug 10, 2022, 11:41 am IST
Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar with JDU National President Lalan Singh and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, in Patna, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Kumar, Tuesday submitted his resignation from the post of Bihar's CM to Governor Phagu Chauhan. (PTI Photo)
 Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar with JDU National President Lalan Singh and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, in Patna, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Kumar, Tuesday submitted his resignation from the post of Bihar's CM to Governor Phagu Chauhan. (PTI Photo)

Patna: Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar is likely to take oath as Bihar's chief minister again on Wednesday afternoon after having announced a new "Grand Alliance" which includes Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and other Opposition parties.

Tejashwi Yadav is also likely to take oath as Deputy Chief Minister.

Seven parties including 164 MLAs along with independent MLA in our Mahagathbandhan, says Nitish Kumar at a joint presser with RJD's Tejashwi Yadav after meeting Bihar Governor.

Kumar ended his alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) National Democratic Alliance and rejoined hands with RJD on a day of rapidly changing political developments in Bihar.

According to a tweet by Kumar's new alliance partner RJD, the swearing-in ceremony will be held at 2 pm at Raj Bhavan.

"The swearing-in ceremony of Honorable Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister will be held tomorrow at 2 pm at Raj Bhavan," the party said in a tweet from its official handle.

While the RJD tweet did not mention any names, it is widely expected that Nitish Kumar would be the chief minister while Tejashwi Yadav would become his deputy.

In a day of fast-paced political developments, Bihar's chief minister Nitish Kumar twice met Governor Phagu Chauhan, first to hand over his resignation as NDA chief minister and then after being elected leader of the RJD-led `Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) to stake a claim for the top job in the state once again.

Kumar said he submitted a list of 164 MLAs to the governor who will decide when the oath-taking can take place. The effective strength of the state Assembly is 242 and the magic figure is 122.

Notably, it will be the eighth time when Nitish Kumar will be sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar.

Meanwhile, BJP lashed out at Nitish Kumar over his decision and said he had "disrespected the mandate given by the people of Bihar".

Nitish Kumar, who talked to the media with Tejashwi Yadav, said they have the support of seven parties in Mahagathbandhan. Tejashwi Yadav attacked the BJP and claimed the party does not have an alliance partner across the Hindi heartland.He accused BJP of trying to destroy parties with whom it forms alliances.

"Across the Hindi heartland, BJP does not have any alliance partner. History shows that the BJP destroys the parties with whom it forms alliances. We did see that happening in Punjab and Maharashtra," he said.
He also referred to the remarks of BJP president JP Nadda.

"JP Nadda said they will end regional parties. BJP knows only to intimidate and buy people. All of us wanted the BJP's agenda shouldn't be implemented in Bihar, we all know Laluji stopped the 'Rath' of Advaniji, and we won't relent at any cost," Yadav said.

Kumar, who was a long-time BJP ally before snapping ties in 2013 and again joining hands in 2017, said that there was a unanimous decision in the party meeting in the morning "to break off ties".

JD-U and BJP had fought the 2020 assembly polls together and Nitish Kumar was made the chief minister of the alliance though the BJP had won more seats. Nitish Kumar's ties with BJP stretched to over two decades and he was a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 1996.

JD-U leaders indicated that factors including the developments related to the exit of RCP Singh from the party had soured the ties with BJP. JD-U leaders have also been chaffing at the role of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan during the 2020 assembly polls and have indicated that his putting up candidates from seats contested by the party had damaged it.

JD-U and RJD had fought the 2015 Bihar polls together. JD-U has 45 and the RJD has 79 MLAs in the 243-member Bihar assembly.

JD-U is the third major ally to leave the BJP in the past over three years after Shiv Sena and Shiromani Akali Dal.

...
Tags: bihar political crisis, bihar chief minister nitish kumar, tejashwi yadav
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


Related Stories

Nitish resigns as NDA's Chief Minister; stakes claim to form new govt
Nitish Kumar to emerge as Opposition’s PM face

Latest From Nation

News

Fresh flood threat to Andhra Pradesh as Godavari in spate again

Vanitha said that during the TD rule, the then chief minister could not take any action against the then Denduluru MLA Prabhakar who attacked a woman tahsildar. (Image credit: Facebook)

AP home minister says investigation to be done on Sriraj case

Rao wants to visit Bihar to handover financial assistance of `10 lakh on behalf of the state government to each of the kin of soldiers from that state who died fighting in the Galvan Valley in June 2020.(By arrangement)

KCR upbeat over Bihar developments, to visit Bihar soon to meet Nitish, Tejaswi

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor (ANI)

Nitish was uncomfortable with BJP: Prashant Kishor



MOST POPULAR

 

Is infrastructure enough for education?

Teacher-student ratio low in Mahbubia school. (Representational DC Image)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

IED recovered in Pulwama, police say 'major tragedy averted'

Security forces averted a major tragedy Wednesday by recovering an about 30-kg improvised explosive device (IED) in Pulwama district. (Representational image: PTI)

China to allow students from India to return

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin answers a question during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing on August 8, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

Congress to launch 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from September 7

Bharat Jodo Yatra will cover 12 states and two Union Territories. (PTI)

Calcutta HC: Make ED party in PIL to probe 19 TMC leaders' assets

Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) be made a party in a petition seeking a probe into the astronomical growth of assets of 19 leaders of the ruling party including seven ministers and the Speaker. (Photo: PTI)

Suvidha drops RT-PCR upload

The government is actively considering doing away with a provision which requires international passengers to upload their Covid vaccine certificate or RT-PCR negative report on the Air Suvidha portal. (PTI File Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->