Governor recalls tribals' role in struggle for freedom

Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan takes part in Gusadi dance to mark to mark the World Tribal Day at Osmania University in Hyderabad. (Photo by arrangement)

HYDERABAD: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday said tribal communities were the first to revolt against the mighty British empire.

Addressing a programme organised by the Vanavasi Kalyan Parishad in Tagore Auditorium at Osmania University, the Governor said, “Hundreds of years ago, the tribals fought against the British. They were the first ones to fight against British rulers, and as we recollect the stories of those tribal fighters, our blood boils.”

Cultural programmes were held as part of the event wherein students performed tribal and traditional dances. Prof Laxmikanth Rathod, Vice Chancellor of Palamuru University, said, “Tribal freedom fighters remained unsung heroes, their sacrifices remained unheard after the nation achieved freedom.”

Appala Prasad, convener Samajika Samarasata Manch, and others were present.

Meanwhile, a day-long photo exhibition was held to commemorate the unsung tribal heroes who fought for Independence at Tagore Auditorium on Osmania University cam-pus on the World TribalDay on Tuesday.

Photos of around 40 freedom fighters with a brief history were on display at the exhibition including those of Alluri Sitarama Raju, Rani Ropuiliani of Mizoram, Matmur Jamoh of Arunachal Pradesh, Helen Lepchu of Sikkim, Sidhu Murmu, a Santhal rebellion leader, and Porsche Swuro, a member of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s Azad Hind Fauj.

Sabavath Suman Naik, a student of MBA, said, “This exhibition gave us more information. We came to know about many of our Tribal freedom fighters, who were key in bringing freedom to this nation.”

Davender Rao, an alumnus of the university, said, “This type of event will make students understand the sacrifices of their forefathers in making the nation free from colonialism.”