Flood threat looms large in Bhadradri division

A road from Nellipaka to Bhadrachalam was inundated due to the Godavari flood on Wednesday. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Bhadrachalam: People from 30 habitations in Bhadradri division are fearing for their life as the water level of Godavari river touched 51 feet and is expected to cross 53 feet mark, which is a third warning.

Normally people are shifted when water levels cross 55 feet. They had earlier stayed in relief camps for 15 days when the water level crossed the 71 feet mark.

Water has been flooding the road between Turubaka and Bhadrachalam in Dummugudem mandal while Sunnambatti village has turned into an island.

Officials are closely monitoring the flood situation, which has since been reviewed by district collector Anudeep. He directed revenue officials to be ready to shift people to nearby relief centres when the requirement arose.

Massive inflows were witnessed in the tributaries of Paranahita, Taliperu and Indravati and nearly 13 lakh cusecs of water was flowing in Godavari at Bhadrachalam. Flood water entered roads in Amerdha, Ammagaripalli, Anandapuram, Chintiryala, Battilagumpu and Ramnagar in Aswapuram mandal.

Roads between Bhadrachalam and Charla and between Bhadrachalam and Sarapaka have been cut-off. Villages like Kothapalli and Veerapuram will be merged if the water level touches 55 feet.