  
Nation Current Affairs 10 Aug 2022 Corbevax approved as ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Corbevax approved as precaution dose for adults vaccinated with Covaxin, Covishield

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 10, 2022, 12:17 pm IST
Updated Aug 10, 2022, 12:17 pm IST
This will be in addition to the existing guidelines for homologous precaution dose administration of Covaxin and Covishield vaccine. (Representational image: ANI)
 This will be in addition to the existing guidelines for homologous precaution dose administration of Covaxin and Covishield vaccine. (Representational image: ANI)

New Delhi: The government has approved Biological E's Corbevax as a precaution dose for those above 18 years fully vaccinated with either Covishield or Covaxin, official sources said on Wednesday.

This is for the first time that a booster dose that is different from the one used for primary vaccination against Covid has been allowed in the country.

The sources told PTI that the Union Health Ministry's approval is based on the recommendations made recently by the COVID-19 Working Group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI).

"Corbevax will be considered as a precaution dose after completion of six months or 26 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose of either Covaxin or Covishield vaccines for those aged above 18 years enabling use of Corbevax as a heterologous COVID-19 vaccine for precaution dose administration in this age group," the sources said.

This will be in addition to the existing guidelines for homologous precaution dose administration of Covaxin and Covishield vaccine, the sources added.

All necessary changes in regard to the administration of precaution dose of Corbevax vaccine are being made on the Co-WIN portal.

India's first indigenously developed RBD protein subunit vaccine Corbevax is currently being used to inoculate children in the age group of 12 to 14 years under the COVID-19 immunisation programme.

The COVID-19 Working Group (CWG), in its July 20 meeting, reviewed data of the double-blind randomised phase-3 clinical study which evaluated the immunogenicity and safety of booster dose of Corbevax vaccine when administered to COVID-19-negative adult volunteers of age 18-80 years previously vaccinated with two doses of either Covishield or Covaxin. `

"Following the examination of the data, the CWG observed that Corbevax vaccine can induce significant increase in antibody titers when given to those who have received either Covaxin or Covishield, which is likely to be protective as per the neutralisation data also," the sources said.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on June 4 approved Corbevax as a precaution dose for those aged 18 and above.

India began administering precaution doses of vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10.

The country began inoculating children aged 12-14 from March 16 and also removed the comorbidity clause making all people aged above 60 eligible for the precaution dose of Covid vaccine.

India on April 10 began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years. 

...
Tags: covid vaccination, corbevax, covishield vaccine, covaxin doses
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

News

Fresh flood threat to Andhra Pradesh as Godavari in spate again

Vanitha said that during the TD rule, the then chief minister could not take any action against the then Denduluru MLA Prabhakar who attacked a woman tahsildar. (Image credit: Facebook)

AP home minister says investigation to be done on Sriraj case

Rao wants to visit Bihar to handover financial assistance of `10 lakh on behalf of the state government to each of the kin of soldiers from that state who died fighting in the Galvan Valley in June 2020.(By arrangement)

KCR upbeat over Bihar developments, to visit Bihar soon to meet Nitish, Tejaswi

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor (ANI)

Nitish was uncomfortable with BJP: Prashant Kishor



MOST POPULAR

 

Is infrastructure enough for education?

Teacher-student ratio low in Mahbubia school. (Representational DC Image)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar CM for 8th time today

Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar with JDU National President Lalan Singh and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, in Patna, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Kumar, Tuesday submitted his resignation from the post of Bihar's CM to Governor Phagu Chauhan. (PTI Photo)

IED recovered in Pulwama, police say 'major tragedy averted'

Security forces averted a major tragedy Wednesday by recovering an about 30-kg improvised explosive device (IED) in Pulwama district. (Representational image: PTI)

China to allow students from India to return

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin answers a question during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing on August 8, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

Congress to launch 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from September 7

Bharat Jodo Yatra will cover 12 states and two Union Territories. (PTI)

Calcutta HC: Make ED party in PIL to probe 19 TMC leaders' assets

Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) be made a party in a petition seeking a probe into the astronomical growth of assets of 19 leaders of the ruling party including seven ministers and the Speaker. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->