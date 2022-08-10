  
Nation Current Affairs 10 Aug 2022 China to allow stude ...
Nation, Current Affairs

China to allow students from India to return

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 10, 2022, 1:06 am IST
Updated Aug 10, 2022, 1:06 am IST
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin answers a question during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing on August 8, 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin answers a question during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing on August 8, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

Beijing: China on Tuesday said it has started the process for the return of Indian students stuck back home due to the Covid-19 visa restrictions here and the first batch may arrive “very soon”, raising hopes for thousands of students waiting to re-join their colleges in this country.

"We are working intensively for the return of foreign students to China and this process for Indian student's return has begun,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told media briefing

here when asked about social media posts by some Chinese diplomats about opening of a new visa policy for all the foreign students soon.

We believe we will see the return of the first batch of Indian students very soon and we will continue to pursue it with relevant work while ensuring the safety against Covid, Wang said.

...
Tags: visa restrictions, indian students, china, foreign students
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The government is actively considering doing away with a provision which requires international passengers to upload their Covid vaccine certificate or RT-PCR negative report on the Air Suvidha portal. (PTI File Photo)

Suvidha drops RT-PCR upload

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka addressing the gathering after launching the Pada Yatra here at Kusumanchi mandal in Paliar constituency of Khammam district on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)

Cong takes out ‘Azadi ka Gaurav Yatra’

News

AP govt urged to hold millennium celebrations of Rajaraja Narendra’s coronation

BJP hopes that celebrations of the 75th anniversary of merger of Hyderabad state with Indian Union will give it just the additional push as it sprints towards the finish line for the Assembly polls scheduled to be held sometime around December 2023. (DC File Photo)

BJP to pitch for Telangana Liberation Day on Sept. 17



MOST POPULAR

 

Is infrastructure enough for education?

Teacher-student ratio low in Mahbubia school. (Representational DC Image)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Maharashtra cabinet expansion: 18 ministers sworn in

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday expanded his two-member ministry, 41 days after taking oath as the CM. (ANI)

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to expand 2-member ministry today

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after a special session of Maharashtra Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai. (PTI file photo)

Bill to privatise electricity in LS, is sent to Parliamentary panel

Members in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (Sansad TV/PTI Photo)

Congress to launch 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from September 7

Bharat Jodo Yatra will cover 12 states and two Union Territories. (PTI)

Calcutta HC: Make ED party in PIL to probe 19 TMC leaders' assets

Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) be made a party in a petition seeking a probe into the astronomical growth of assets of 19 leaders of the ruling party including seven ministers and the Speaker. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->