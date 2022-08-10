  
Nation Current Affairs 10 Aug 2022 Bhima Koregaon case: ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Bhima Koregaon case: SC grants bail to P Varavara Rao on medical grounds

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 10, 2022, 1:04 pm IST
Updated Aug 10, 2022, 1:04 pm IST
Telugu poet and activist P Varavara Rao (DC file image)
 Telugu poet and activist P Varavara Rao (DC file image)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday granted bail to poet and activist P Varavara Rao on medical grounds in the Bhima-Koregaon case.

While granting bail to the 82-year-old, a bench headed by Justice U U Lalit said he shall not misuse the liberty in any manner.

Rao, who had challenged the Bombay High Court's April 13 order rejecting his plea for permanent bail on medical grounds, is currently on interim bail.

The case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches made at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which the police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial on the outskirts of the western Maharashtra city.

The Pune Police had also claimed the conclave was organised by people with alleged Maoist links. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) later took over the probe in the matter.

Rao was arrested on August 28, 2018 from his Hyderabad residence and is an under-trial in the case. An FIR was lodged by the Pune Police on January 8, 2018 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. 

...
Tags: p varavara rao, : supreme court, bhima koregaon case, sc grants bail to p varavara rao
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

SC issues notice on Varavara Rao's plea for regular bail on medical grounds
SC extends Varavara Rao's interim protection, to hear his bail plea on July 19

Latest From Nation

News

Fresh flood threat to Andhra Pradesh as Godavari in spate again

Vanitha said that during the TD rule, the then chief minister could not take any action against the then Denduluru MLA Prabhakar who attacked a woman tahsildar. (Image credit: Facebook)

AP home minister says investigation to be done on Sriraj case

Rao wants to visit Bihar to handover financial assistance of `10 lakh on behalf of the state government to each of the kin of soldiers from that state who died fighting in the Galvan Valley in June 2020.(By arrangement)

KCR upbeat over Bihar developments, to visit Bihar soon to meet Nitish, Tejaswi

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor (ANI)

Nitish was uncomfortable with BJP: Prashant Kishor



MOST POPULAR

 

Is infrastructure enough for education?

Teacher-student ratio low in Mahbubia school. (Representational DC Image)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar CM for 8th time today

Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar with JDU National President Lalan Singh and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, in Patna, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Kumar, Tuesday submitted his resignation from the post of Bihar's CM to Governor Phagu Chauhan. (PTI Photo)

IED recovered in Pulwama, police say 'major tragedy averted'

Security forces averted a major tragedy Wednesday by recovering an about 30-kg improvised explosive device (IED) in Pulwama district. (Representational image: PTI)

Corbevax approved as precaution dose for adults vaccinated with Covaxin, Covishield

This will be in addition to the existing guidelines for homologous precaution dose administration of Covaxin and Covishield vaccine. (Representational image: ANI)

China to allow students from India to return

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin answers a question during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing on August 8, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

Congress to launch 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from September 7

Bharat Jodo Yatra will cover 12 states and two Union Territories. (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->