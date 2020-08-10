Corona goes rural in Telangana, and quarantine is a huge worry

A person gets his swab taken at a mobile coronavirus testing facility IMASQ near LB Nagar in Hyderabad.(DC Photo: P. Surendra)

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 1,256 new cases and 10 deaths of Covid-19 Sunday, taking the tally to 80,751 cases and the toll to 637. The data for Sunday was released by the the health department on Monday.

The fall in numbers could be due to fewer number of tests performed — 11,609 on Sunday against 22,925 on Saturday, when 1,982 cases were reported. The results of 1,700 samples are awaited.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area recorded 389 cases while 867 were reported from the districts. Ranga Reddy topped the districts list at 86 cases, followed by Sangareddy 74, Warangal Urban at 67 and Adilabad at 63 cases.

There is a major challenge being noted with home isolation in rural areas as many houses have six to seven family members and there is only one toilet. Those who are coming to government hospital isolation centres have to stay for the full 14 days.

A senior government doctor explained, “In mild cases too, we are not able to ask them to seek treatment at home as there is no facility of a separate toilet. They are all staying together and many of them are scared to go home as they do not know how family and neighbours will behave.”

The government isolation centres in districts are full and there is limited understanding of home care facilities. The burden on doctors and healthcare workers therefore is very high.