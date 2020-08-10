140th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,267,153

53,016

Recovered

1,581,640

47,362

Deaths

45,352

886

Maharashtra52451335842118050 Tamil Nadu3028752446755041 Andhra Pradesh2355251456362116 Karnataka182354991263312 Delhi1461341316574131 Uttar Pradesh126722767212120 West Bengal98459671202059 Bihar8274154139450 Telangana8075157586637 Gujarat71064542382652 Assam5883842326145 Rajasthan5249738235789 Odisha4592731785321 Haryana4163534781483 Madhya Pradesh3902529020996 Kerala3433121832109 Jammu and Kashmir2489717003472 Punjab2390315319586 Jharkhand185168998177 Chhatisgarh12148880996 Uttarakhand96326134125 Goa871259575 Tripura6161417641 Puducherry5382320187 Manipur3752204411 Himachal Pradesh3371218114 Nagaland30119738 Arunachal Pradesh223115923 Chandigarh1595100425 Meghalaya11154986 Sikkim9105101 Mizoram6203230
Nation Current Affairs 10 Aug 2020 Corona goes rural in ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Corona goes rural in Telangana, and quarantine is a huge worry

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 10, 2020, 11:50 pm IST
Updated Aug 10, 2020, 11:50 pm IST
It's hard to isolate patients if they have no private quarters and a separate toilet
A person gets his swab taken at a mobile coronavirus testing facility IMASQ near LB Nagar in Hyderabad.(DC Photo: P. Surendra)
 A person gets his swab taken at a mobile coronavirus testing facility IMASQ near LB Nagar in Hyderabad.(DC Photo: P. Surendra)

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 1,256 new cases and 10 deaths of Covid-19 Sunday, taking the tally to 80,751 cases and the toll to 637. The data for Sunday was released by the the health department on Monday.

The fall in numbers could be due to fewer number of tests performed — 11,609 on Sunday against 22,925 on Saturday, when 1,982 cases were reported. The results of 1,700 samples are awaited.

 

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area recorded 389 cases while 867 were reported from the districts. Ranga Reddy topped the districts list at 86 cases, followed by Sangareddy 74, Warangal Urban at 67 and Adilabad at 63 cases.

There is a major challenge being noted with home isolation in rural areas as many houses have six to seven family members and there is only one toilet. Those who are coming to government hospital isolation centres have to stay for the full 14 days.

A senior government doctor explained, “In mild cases too, we are not able to ask them to seek treatment at home as there is no facility of a separate toilet. They are all staying together and many of them are scared to go home as they do not know how family and neighbours will behave.”

 

The government isolation centres in districts are full and there is limited understanding of home care facilities. The burden on doctors and healthcare workers therefore is very high. 

Tags: telangana coronavirus, coronavirus rural
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


