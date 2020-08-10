139th Day Of Lockdown

Nation Current Affairs 10 Aug 2020 Another BJP leader k ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Another BJP leader killed by terrorists in J&K, party leaders tender resignations

ANI
Published Aug 10, 2020, 10:49 am IST
Updated Aug 10, 2020, 10:49 am IST
Hours after Abdul Hamid Najar was shot by militants, four BJP leaders in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam resigned from the party on Sunday
District president of Budgam BJP Abdul Hamid Najar was shot at by terrorists on Sunday succumbed to his injuries. (PTI Photo)
 District president of Budgam BJP Abdul Hamid Najar was shot at by terrorists on Sunday succumbed to his injuries. (PTI Photo)

Budgam: District president of Budgam BJP Other Backward Class (OBC) Morcha, Abdul Hamid Najar, who was shot at by terrorists on Sunday, succumbed to his injuries, according to the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit on Monday.

"Abdul Hamid Najar, district president of Budgam BJP Other Backward Class (OBC) Morcha, was shot at by terrorists yesterday, has succumbed to his injuries," said BJP Jammu and Kashmir.

 

He was shifted to a hospital after being fired upon on Sunday.

Hours after Abdul Hamid Najar was shot by militants, four BJP leaders in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam resigned from the party on Sunday.

Among those who resigned are the party general-secretary Budgam and the general-secretary MM Morcha Budgam.

Earlier on August 6, BJP sarpanch Sajad Ahmad Khanday succumbed to injuries after he was shot by terrorists in Kulgam.

In July, former Bandipora BJP president Wasim Bari, his father and brother were killed by terrorists.

...
Tags: budgam, bjp leader, abdul hamid najar, terrorists, jammu and kashmir
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu


