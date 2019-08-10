Nation Current Affairs 10 Aug 2019 Sonia Gandhi named i ...
Sonia Gandhi named interim Congress chief

PTI
Published Aug 10, 2019, 11:20 pm IST
Updated Aug 10, 2019, 11:27 pm IST
The announcement was made on Sunday night after (CWC) accepted Rahul Gandhi's resignation during its second meeting of the day.
 UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: Sonia Gandhi was named interim Congress president on Saturday, returning at the helm after almost 20 months.

The announcement was made on Sunday night after Congress Working Committee (CWC) accepted Rahul Gandhi's resignation during its second meeting of the day. A number of leaders, including state chiefs and MPs, backed Rahul Gandhi to continue on the post despite his refusal to reconsider his resignation. However, he did not budge from his stand of quitting as party chief. The CWC then decided to name Sonia Gandhi as the interim party chief.

 

Tags: sonia gandhi, cwc meeting, congress president
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


