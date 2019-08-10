Nation Current Affairs 10 Aug 2019 Respite for North Ka ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Respite for North Karnataka, but Kodagu battered: 80,000 people evacuate

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHYAM SUNDAR VATTAM
Published Aug 10, 2019, 2:32 am IST
Updated Aug 10, 2019, 3:13 am IST
The CM is likely to visit Kodagu where the situation has turned grim.
An old woman being lifted into a helicopter by an Army team at flood-hit Gokak in Belagavi district on Friday. (KPN)
 An old woman being lifted into a helicopter by an Army team at flood-hit Gokak in Belagavi district on Friday. (KPN)

Bengaluru: Flooded homes, devastating landslides, closed highways, marooned villagers and dead cattle -- Karnataka has not seen a natural catastrophe of this magnitude in recent years with the flood situation worsening in Kodagu, the Malnad region and the coastal districts on Friday while there was a slight improvement in north Karnataka including Belagavi district which was left battered and bruised in the past few days.

The death toll has touched 16 amid reports that eight people were buried alive and eight others were missing as torrential rain for the five consecutive day aggravated the flood situation and set off landslides in Kodagu and Mysuru.  A record 2,07,212 people were rescued-1.45 lakh in Belagavi, 21,360 in Bagalkote and 35,680 people in Dharwad. Choppers of the IAF dropped food and medicine for the hapless villagers in seven villages in Uttara Kannada district as rescue teams were unable to reach these villages.     

 

The defence ministry has deployed four choppers for rescue operations while three teams of the Coast Guard and Navy divers have been put into service in Uttara Kannada. CM B.S. Yediyurappa who has been camping in the flood-hit region for the past few days, announced Rs 100 crore for the affected districts.

The CM is likely to visit Kodagu where the situation has turned grim. On Friday, he faced an unpleasant situation when some people tried to lay siege to his cavalcade in Gadag district, complaining of inadequate relief.  Yediyurappa said PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have been briefed on the flood situation. “Definitely not,” he responded when asked if he “felt lonely” in dealing with the situation as he is running a one-man ministry.

Meanwhile, a video has emerged showing two motorcycle-borne youth being swept away when temporary bridge they were crossing gave way at Korangaala in Kodagu.

...
Tags: flood, kodagu, iaf
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy

TD criticises YSRC for demolition of aqua ponds

Ananya

Andhra Pradesh gymnast excels on international stage

On questioning, the burglar confessed to have stolen cash and gold from Sannidhanam guesthouse, Mr Naik said. (Representional Image)

Police crack theft case at TTD guesthouse, recover Rs 2.14 lakh

Deputy Chief Minister and minister for tribal welfare Pamula Pushpa Srivani and tourism mnister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao aim an arrow during the World Tribal Day celebrations at Araku in Visakhapatnam district on Friday. Araku MP G. Madhavi, Paderu MLA G. Bhagyalakshmi and Araku MLA Chetti Phalguna and others are also present.

Determined to help tribals: Pamula Pushpa Srivani



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Arjun Kapoor stops IFFM host from flirting with lady love Malaika Arora; watch

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Donate Rs 100 to click photos with Tamil Nadu MP Vaiko,' says MDMK

Those desiring to click photographs and selfies with Vaiko, Rajya Sabha member, should remit a minimum donation of Rs 100 to the party, an MDMK headquarters release said. (Photo: File)
 

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)
 

3 pound oyster caught in western France

The salinity level of the water body determines the size of the oysters. (Photo: Facebook [Viviers de la Guittiere page])
 

Suzuki Motorcycle India launches GIXXER 250 priced at Rs 1.59 lakh

The GIXXER brand has become synonymous with Suzuki's attributes of quality, style and performance.
 

PM Modi congratulates Pranab Mukherjee on receiving Bharat Ratna

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister thanked Mukherjee for his contribution towards making India more developed. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh gymnast excels on international stage

Ananya

Determined to help tribals: Pamula Pushpa Srivani

Deputy Chief Minister and minister for tribal welfare Pamula Pushpa Srivani and tourism mnister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao aim an arrow during the World Tribal Day celebrations at Araku in Visakhapatnam district on Friday. Araku MP G. Madhavi, Paderu MLA G. Bhagyalakshmi and Araku MLA Chetti Phalguna and others are also present.

4 Srisailam crest gates opened, 1Lakh cusecs flow towards Nagarjunasagar dam

AP and TS ministers perform puja at Sraisalam irrigation project before dam’s crest gates were lifted on Friday. (Photo: DC)

Polavaram Project Authority’s advice on Polavaram coffer dam helps save lives

In preparation for the construction of the main dam of Polavaram called Earth-Cum-Rock-Fill dam, the authorities constructed a cofferdam upstream the Godavari river and are also constructing a similar dam downstream so that the main dam will be constructed in between both the cofferdams upstream and downstream by stopping the flow of water in the river’s course.

TD criticises YSRC for demolition of aqua ponds

Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham