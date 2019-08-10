Nation Current Affairs 10 Aug 2019 Jagan Reddy accepts ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Jagan Reddy accepts TN's request to release Krishna river water to Chennai

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 10, 2019, 12:14 pm IST
Updated Aug 10, 2019, 12:14 pm IST
Chief Minister Jagan Reddy accepted the request and ordered the state government officials to take necessary actions with immediate effect.
He said that two neighbouring states have to work together in such a crisis situation. (Photo: File)
 He said that two neighbouring states have to work together in such a crisis situation. (Photo: File)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday accepted the request from Tamil Nadu government to release water from Krishna river to Chennai to overcome the grave drinking water scarcity in the city.

Tamil Nadu ministers S P Velumani and D Jayakumar met Reddy on Friday seeking the release of water from Krishna river through the Telugu Ganga canal. The ministers handed over a letter to Reddy on behalf of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

 

Chief Minister Jagan Reddy accepted the request and ordered the state government officials to take necessary actions with immediate effect. He said that two neighbouring states have to work together in such a crisis situation.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh, jagan mohan reddy, k palaniswami, water crisis
Location: India, Tamil Nadu


Latest From Nation

Valentina Elangbam, a 9-year-old from Hiyanglam Makha Leikai in Kakching district has been made the ambassador of

Want to plant trees on all deforested hills: 9-yr-old Valentina Elangbam

Khattar is not new to making courting controversy. (Photo: ANI)

'Haryana people could now get brides from Kashmir,' says Manohar Lal Khattar

With no let-up in rains, the flood situation in Karnataka remained grim on Saturday as most of the rivers in the state were in spate. (Photo: File)

Karnataka flood situation remains grim, most rivers in spate

Police have registered a case in the matter. (Representational Image)

Video: Angry Haryana youth pushes BMW in river after father denies Jaguar car request



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India's youth borrowing big to get married

22 per cent of all respondents in Mumbai the highest in any category applied for loans to fund their marriage.
 

Severe warning issued for millions of iPhone owners

Apple has recently activated a software in the iPhone XS, XS Max and iPhone XR which sends a warning to users if they try to replace their iPhone’s batteries anywhere except from Apple.
 

Maruti opens bookings for Ertiga-based XL6; no diesel on offer

The XL6 will be offered with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions.
 

Upcoming Samsung phone will be the holy grail of battery life

Samsung rumoured to be preparing a handset with a 6000mAh battery.
 

Huge iPhone leak confirms blockbuster Apple details

The iPhone 11 launch is right around the corner.
 

Uttar Pradesh top cop gets Rs 500 cheque, letter of appreciation from comman man

Inspector General of Police (Agra range) A Satish Ganesh found an envelope carrying the letter, titled "Prashansha Praman Patra" (letter of appreciation), and the cheque while going through his routine mails on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter/ Satish Bharadwaj)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

UP CM Yogi Adityanath set to embark on two-day visit to Russia today

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is expected to sign MoU pertaining to food processing, irrigation, agriculture and power sectors. (Photo: File)

Prohibitory orders withdrawn; schools, colleges reopen in Jammu

A police official said most of the educational institutions in Samba, Udhampur and Kathua districts resumed normal activities on Friday. (Photo: ANI)

Andhra Pradesh: 15 hospitalised for snake bite in Krishna

'Anti-snake venom injection is available in all government hospitals in the district,'said Sivaramakrishna, doctor at Movva government health care centre. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Foundation stone for new liquid cargo jetty laid at JNPT

The minister further added that the new terminal will increase JNPT's present capacity of 6.5 Million Tonnes Per Annum to an additional 4.5 Million Tonnes per Annum. (Representational image)

4 dead, 5 injured as three-story building collapses in Gujarat due to heavy rains

At least four people died after a three-storey apartment building in Pragatinagar in Gujarat’s Nadiad collapsed on Friday night. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham