Jagan Reddy accepts TN's request to release Krishna river water to Chennai

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday accepted the request from Tamil Nadu government to release water from Krishna river to Chennai to overcome the grave drinking water scarcity in the city.

Tamil Nadu ministers S P Velumani and D Jayakumar met Reddy on Friday seeking the release of water from Krishna river through the Telugu Ganga canal. The ministers handed over a letter to Reddy on behalf of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

Chief Minister Jagan Reddy accepted the request and ordered the state government officials to take necessary actions with immediate effect. He said that two neighbouring states have to work together in such a crisis situation.