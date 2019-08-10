Nation Current Affairs 10 Aug 2019 Entire village in Ke ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Entire village in Kerala buried under the soil: 38 missing in landslide

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 10, 2019, 12:53 am IST
Updated Aug 10, 2019, 1:55 am IST
41 persons who remained in the locality feared dead.
Rescue operations are under way at Nilambur in Malappuram district of Kerala which was heavily flooded in the rains on Friday.
 Rescue operations are under way at Nilambur in Malappuram district of Kerala which was heavily flooded in the rains on Friday.

MALAPPURAM: Three people, including two children, died and 38 were missing when an entire hillock came down on a settlement at Kavalappara, Bhoodanam near Pothukallu, Nilambur, around 8.30 p.m. on Thursday. The entire village is buried under the soil.

According to the district administration, 36 houses were washed away in the landslide.

 

Forty-one members of 19 families who remained in the locality were feared to have been buried alive, the district administration said in a press release.   

A huge quantity of soil was deposited over the settlement and not even the remnants of two-storeyed houses under the soil could be found. An area of one km is filled with soil. How many were trapped in the landslide is yet to be known.  The rescue workers said that none of the families from the area had gone to the relief camps in nearby areas.

An NDRF team was conducting rescue operations which were delayed as there was only one JCB in the area. The hope to save the trapped was waning due to the delay. Though the police and revenue officials had asked the people to shift to relief camps, most of them refused to oblige.

According to Ibnu, a local resident, about 50 houses were buried under the soil.

Many were suspected to be stranded in an islet but rescue workers were unable to reach them. Only an airlifting was possible, he added.

The rescue operations were stopped evening due to bad weather.

Earlier, minor landslips had taken place in the area and 17 families had shifted to relief camps after the district administration issued a warning.  

Meanwhile, the Puthumala area at Kalladi, near Meppadi, lies devastated following the landslip that struck on Thursday evening burying an entire stretch of land with its temple, mosque, estate canteen and labourers’ cottages under the soil.

The area, 8 km from Meppadi town, comes under the Sentinel Rock Estate of Harrison’s Estate Limited  at Kalladi.

There were about 400 houses in the hamlet but only a few people are left in relief camps now, it is learnt. About 100 acres of land has been washed away.

Seven bodies, including that of a boy, were recovered by the rescue workers. Three bodies were shifted to the relief camp at Meppadi. The rescue efforts were led by 49 Army personnel and 20 from the NDMA. Amidst the heavy rain, moves were afoot to construct a new road to reach the spot with vehicles.

...
Tags: soil, ndrf team, heavy rain
Location: India, Kerala, Malappuram


Related Stories

Kochi: Army, NDRF launch massive rescue operations

Latest From Nation

Rescue workers at Puthumala where a landslide on Thursday washed away a town

Thiruvananthapuram: Red alert; dams under watch

Sources said, following continuous downpour for 48 hours, the city recorded 244 mm rainfall across the district according to 8 am status on Friday. (Representational image)

Chennai: Over 600 rescued from marooned houses in Kovai

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL)

CIAL closed till 3 pm sunday

K.A. Baiju

KSEB assistant engineer drowns



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Arjun Kapoor stops IFFM host from flirting with lady love Malaika Arora; watch

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Donate Rs 100 to click photos with Tamil Nadu MP Vaiko,' says MDMK

Those desiring to click photographs and selfies with Vaiko, Rajya Sabha member, should remit a minimum donation of Rs 100 to the party, an MDMK headquarters release said. (Photo: File)
 

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)
 

3 pound oyster caught in western France

The salinity level of the water body determines the size of the oysters. (Photo: Facebook [Viviers de la Guittiere page])
 

Suzuki Motorcycle India launches GIXXER 250 priced at Rs 1.59 lakh

The GIXXER brand has become synonymous with Suzuki's attributes of quality, style and performance.
 

PM Modi congratulates Pranab Mukherjee on receiving Bharat Ratna

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister thanked Mukherjee for his contribution towards making India more developed. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

KSEB assistant engineer drowns

K.A. Baiju

Tech varsity part of NAD, can issue digital records

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University

Puthumala goes down with temple, mosque, cottages

The area, 8 km from Meppadi town, comes under the Sentinel Rock Estate of Harrison’s Estate Limited at Kalladi. There were about 400 houses in the hamlet but only a few people are left in relief camps now, it is learnt. About 100 acres of land has been washed away. (Photo: DC)

Sriram, Wafa fingerprints taken, statement recorded

The finger prints will be matched with those found on the steering of the car.

Kochi: Army, NDRF launch massive rescue operations

The toll in the rain and landslips mounted to 28 on Friday as rescue tea-ms recovered nine bodies from the debris at Put-humala, Wayanad, while seven were reported missing and 28 injured, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters in Thiruvanathapuram.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham