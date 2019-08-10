DMK prevails in Vellore Lok Sabha poll with thin margin

When counting of votes was taken up this morning, first with postal votes, it was a neck-and-neck race between the DMK and the AIADMK-backed candidate.

VELLORE / CHENNAI: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Friday won the hotly contested, postponed Lok Sabha election from Vellore constituency in North Tamil Nadu, with the party’s candidate DM Kathir Anand defeating his nearest AIADMK-backed NJP candidate, AC Shanmugam, by a small margin of 8,141 votes.

The results declared by the EC in the evening said that Kathir Anand had polled 4,85,340 votes (47.30 per cent), while A. C. Shanmugam got 4,77,199 votes (46.51 per cent). Ms. Deepalakshmi of Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) came third with 26, 995 votes (2.63 per cent).

The ‘NOTA’ button accounted for 9,417 (0.92 per cent).

When counting of votes was taken up this morning, first with postal votes, it was a neck-and-neck race between the DMK and the AIADMK-backed candidate. In the initial rounds, Mr AC Shanmugam was at one time leading by over 15,000 votes. However, Mr. Kathir Anand of the DMK dramatically recovered ground to beat his principal rival.

Fortunes swung like a see-saw midway of the counting process amid tense moments, with gains and losses swinging either way; but eventually the DMK candidate, son of the party senior and former minister, Durai Murugan, prevailed, winning this crucial election by a slender margin of 8,141 votes. With this the DMK’s numbers in the present Lok Sabha goes up to 24.

DMK managed to push the AIADMK-backed candidate to the second place, with a good chunk of the Muslim votes in Vaniyambadi and Ambur Assembly segments going to Mr. Kathir Anand.

The AIADMK’s ‘dual stand’ on the Triple Talaq Bill also had a depressing effect for the ruling party front, even as the Kashmir developments on the day of voting August 5, appears to have helped the consolidation of minorities votes in favour of the DMK.