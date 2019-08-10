Nation Current Affairs 10 Aug 2019 Deve Gowda urge PM t ...
Deve Gowda urge PM to declare Karnataka floods as national disaster of severe nature

PTI
Published Aug 10, 2019, 8:18 am IST
Updated Aug 10, 2019, 8:18 am IST
Flood and heavy downpour have left a trail of destruction in several districts in North, coastal and Malnad region of the state.
The former Prime Minister said the flood situation in the State has worsened. (Photo: File)
 The former Prime Minister said the flood situation in the State has worsened. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda on Friday pressed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare the floods in Karnataka as a national disaster of severe nature.

The former Prime Minister said the flood situation in the State has worsened.

 

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said in the district headquarters town of Bagalkote earlier on Friday that 12 people have lost their lives in flood and rain-related incidents in the last few days.

Flood and heavy downpour have left a trail of destruction in several districts in North, coastal and Malnad region of the state, continuing to pile up misery on tens of thousands of people, official sources said.

...
