'Criminals look better than my colleagues': J'khand Cong chief quits, slams party

PTI
Published Aug 10, 2019, 7:39 am IST
Updated Aug 10, 2019, 7:39 am IST
In his resignation letter to Rahul Gandhi, Kumar alleged that some of the workers place the interests of their own leaders above the party.
He targeted some of the leaders in the state, including former Union minister Subodh Kant Sahai, in this regard. (Photo: FIle)
New Delhi: Jharkhand Pradesh Congress chief Ajoy Kumar quit his post on Friday, accusing some colleagues of promoting their own interests over the party and indulging in corrupt practices.

In his resignation letter to Rahul Gandhi, Kumar alleged that some of the workers place the interests of their own leaders above the party.

 

He targeted some of the leaders in the state, including former Union minister Subodh Kant Sahai, in this regard.

"My zero tolerance for corruption and any form of mediocrity, hampers me from doing my job effectively. Accordingly, please accept this as my formal letter of resignation as the president of the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee," Kumar said.

"I only wish that the Congress party could go back to its original roots and raise the issues that are critically important for the people. It's vital that we have good people in both the opposition and the government. Instead, what are we have now is a long list of rent seekers. Their only intention is to grab power, sell tickets or collect money in the name of elections. As a proud Indian and one of the youngest winners of the Police gallantry award and having wiped the mafia in Jamshedpur. I can confidently say that the worst criminals look better than some of my colleagues," he said in the letter.

Kumar has forwarded copies of the letter to senior party leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel, A K Antony and Mallikarjun Kharge.

The ex-police officer and former Lok Sabha MP also accused party colleagues in the state of "creating havoc" in elections after they or their kin were denied tickets.

He added: "The malaise in deep rooted. Over the last few months, I have faced interference on several fronts. Whether it's an alliance issue, double standards with respect to Congress workers, non formation of the PCC or continuous pandering to put dishonest people in posts. This has brought me to the unfortunate conclusion that whatever efforts I make are effectively reversed by these unscrupulous elements.”

"Every leader in the party supports the alliance that we have carefully stitched together, only as long as his seat is assured. And if he is denied, he creates havoc," Kumar said.

He had good words for some partymen as well who he lauded for having taught him a lot in politics.

"I also consider myself fortunate to have worked with some genuine leaders in the party at the centre. All of them continue to fight for the common man and they have shown me what selfless and decent politicians can achieve over some rapacious senior leaders and their own primitive idea of what modern politics entails. These so-called 'senior leaders' have shown me what politics should not be," he said.

...
