Congress to field Manmohan Singh for RS bypoll from Rajasthan

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 10, 2019, 1:54 am IST
Updated Aug 10, 2019, 1:54 am IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met Dr Singh on Friday to discuss the modalities of the election.
New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is all set to be the Congress candidate for the ensuing Rajya Sabha bypoll in Rajasthan. The seat fell vacant with the demise of state BJP chief Madan Lal Saini.

Dr Singh’s term in the Rajya Sabha expired in June this year. The veteran Congress leader was a member of the Upper House of Parliament from Assam for almost three decades. He could not be renominated from Assam as the Congress had lost power in the state and did not have sufficient number of MLAs to get Dr Singh elected.

 

The Congress was also mulling sending Dr Singh to the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu with the help of its ally DMK, but the negotiations did not come to fruition.

