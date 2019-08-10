Nation Current Affairs 10 Aug 2019 Video: Angry Haryana ...
Video: Angry Haryana youth pushes BMW in river after father denies Jaguar car request

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 10, 2019, 12:21 pm IST
Updated Aug 10, 2019, 12:23 pm IST
Later, the man was seen trying to get the car out of the river with the help of local divers.
 Police have registered a case in the matter. (Representational Image)

Chandigarh: Gifted a BMW by his parents instead of a Jaguar, a man from Haryana’s Yamunagar on Friday pushed his new car into a river in a fit of anger, police said.

According to IANS, police official said: “When the youth was plunging the high-end BMW car into the river, he also made a video and put it on social media."

 

Later, the man was seen trying to get the car out of the river with the help of local divers.

Police have registered a case in the matter.

