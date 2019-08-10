Nation Current Affairs 10 Aug 2019 After curbs, doors o ...
After curbs, doors open a little in J&K: Friday prayers allowed

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Aug 10, 2019, 12:36 am IST
Updated Aug 10, 2019, 12:40 am IST
The decision was taken after National Security Adviser Ajit Doval directed authorities to ensure that no Kashmiris were harassed.
Srinagar: Restrictions were eased to allow people in Kashmir to offer Friday prayers in local mosques, officials said on Friday as security forces were put on high alert across the Valley in an apparent move to prevent possible protests.

The focus of the security establishment is now to ensure a peaceful celebration of Id which is likely to fall on Monday.

 

“The restrictions will be eased slowly. The impact of each step will be analysed before taking the next step,” said a senior official.

The security forces are also looking to allow landline and mobile if situation does not deteriorate.

The decision to ease the restrictions was taken after National Security Adviser Ajit Doval directed authorities to ensure that no Kashmiris were harassed, they said.

The decision was taken as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order, a day after restrictions in some parts of the civil lines areas of the city and Dal Lake were relaxed to allow free movement of people, they said.

The clampdown in Kashmir was imposed on Monday.

...
