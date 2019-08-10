Nation Current Affairs 10 Aug 2019 42 killed in Kerala ...
Nation, Current Affairs

42 killed in Kerala floods, over one lakh evacuated

PTI
Published Aug 10, 2019, 9:58 am IST
Updated Aug 10, 2019, 9:59 am IST
Train services have also been disrupted due to flooding and trees falling on rail tracks.
As Kerala continues to battle the torrential downpour lashing its shores, death toll has risen to 42 in rain related incidents, including flooding and landslides, with over one lakh people moved to relief camps, officials said on Saturday. (Photo: File)
 As Kerala continues to battle the torrential downpour lashing its shores, death toll has risen to 42 in rain related incidents, including flooding and landslides, with over one lakh people moved to relief camps, officials said on Saturday. (Photo: File)

Thiruvananthapuram: As Kerala continues to battle the torrential downpour lashing its shores, death toll has risen to 42 in rain related incidents, including flooding and landslides, with over one lakh people moved to relief camps, officials said on Saturday.

Twenty people have been killed in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts, and nine have died in Wayanad in rain related incidents since August 8, officials said quoting reports received till 7 am. In 988 relief camps across the state, 1,07,699 persons have been shifted.

 

In the worst affected Wayanad, 24,990 persons are in such camps, they said. Many people are still feared trapped under debris following major landslides that hit the Wayanad and Malappuram districts and the rescue operations, which were suspended Friday night, have restarted as the day broke, the officials said.

Heavy rain is continuing in Wayanad, hampering the rescue efforts, the officials said. Over 1,000 people have been rescued from the tea plantation village of Puthumala at Meppadi in Wayanad, which was rocked by landslides as portion of a hill came crashing down on several homes and other structures, including a mosque and a temple.

According to Wayanad Sub Collector N S K Umesh, seven bodies have been recovered so far and over 1,000 people have been moved to safer locations. "The area is dangerous. What we understand is that 15 people are still missing," he said, adding search operations by Army and National Disaster Response Force personnel are underway. With water levels rising, there is a possibility of opening the shutters of Banasurasagar dam, officials have indicated.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said on Friday that the dam could be opened any time. The district administration is likely to take a decision in this regard after reviewing the situation this morning.

Besides Wayanad, the continuous rains have triggered multiple landslides and overflowing rivers have caused flooding in several parts of Malappuram, Kannur and Idukki in north and central Kerala. Several areas in Thrissur and Kannur districts are waterlogged with many having been moved to relief camps.

Train services have also been disrupted due to flooding and trees falling on rail tracks. Southern Railways has cancelled several trains, including the Kannur-Alapuzha Express, on Saturday. Many trains have been partially cancelled with routes cut short to avoid the flooded areas.

Mangaluru–Nagercoil Parasuram Express has been cancelled between Mangaluru and Wadakkanchery, Mangaluru–Nagercoil Ernad Express has been cancelled between Mangaluru and Thrisur, Thiruvananthapuram–Hyderabad Sabari Express has been cancelled between Thiruvananthapuram and Coimbatore.

The Kannur–Thiruvananthapuram Jan Shatabdi Express has been cancelled between Kannur and Shoranur. For the day, the Met department has issued a red alert for Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur.

The deluge continues in the state even as it grapples to fully recover from the extensive damage caused by the floods of August, 2018 that claimed over 400 lives and left lakhs of people homeless.

...
Tags: floods, kerala, landslides, dead, rescue
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

The Congress and the CPI(M) have sealed a seat adjustment for the upcoming bypolls in three Assembly segments in West Bengal to stop the march of the BJP and the Trinamool Congress in the state. (Photo: File)

Cong, CPI(M) share seats for Bengal bypolls after Lok Sabha debacle

Prima facie, signs of rape have been observed, further action will be taken based on postmortem report,

Bihar: 2 minor girls raped, killed in Katihar

A police official said most of the educational institutions in Samba, Udhampur and Kathua districts resumed normal activities on Friday. (Photo: ANI)

Prohibitory orders withdrawn after 5 days; schools, colleges reopen in Jammu

Parliament recently passed Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill,2019 that criminalises instant 'triple talaq'. (Photo: ANI)

UP: Kannuaj man gives triple talaq to wife over dowry demands



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maruti opens bookings for Ertiga-based XL6; no diesel on offer

The XL6 will be offered with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions.
 

Upcoming Samsung phone will be the holy grail of battery life

Samsung rumoured to be preparing a handset with a 6000mAh battery.
 

Huge iPhone leak confirms blockbuster Apple details

The iPhone 11 launch is right around the corner.
 

Uttar Pradesh top cop gets Rs 500 cheque, letter of appreciation from comman man

Inspector General of Police (Agra range) A Satish Ganesh found an envelope carrying the letter, titled "Prashansha Praman Patra" (letter of appreciation), and the cheque while going through his routine mails on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter/ Satish Bharadwaj)
 

Foldable iPhone could cost this much

Traditionally, Apple has always charged a premium for its devices. (Foldable News)
 

Video: Arjun Kapoor stops IFFM host from flirting with lady love Malaika Arora; watch

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Prohibitory orders withdrawn; schools, colleges reopen in Jammu

A police official said most of the educational institutions in Samba, Udhampur and Kathua districts resumed normal activities on Friday. (Photo: ANI)

Andhra Pradesh: 15 hospitalised for snake bite in Krishna

'Anti-snake venom injection is available in all government hospitals in the district,'said Sivaramakrishna, doctor at Movva government health care centre. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Foundation stone for new liquid cargo jetty laid at JNPT

The minister further added that the new terminal will increase JNPT's present capacity of 6.5 Million Tonnes Per Annum to an additional 4.5 Million Tonnes per Annum. (Representational image)

4 dead, 5 injured as three-story building collapses in Gujarat due to heavy rains

At least four people died after a three-storey apartment building in Pragatinagar in Gujarat’s Nadiad collapsed on Friday night. (Photo: ANI)

Chhattisgarh Cong leader shares obscene video on WhatsApp group, arrested

Dubey was booked under section 292 of the IPC (showing obscene material) and provisions of Information Technology (IT) Act. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham