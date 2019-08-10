Nation Current Affairs 10 Aug 2019 4 dead, 5 injured as ...
Nation, Current Affairs

4 dead, 5 injured as three-story building collapses in Gujarat due to heavy rains

ANI
Published Aug 10, 2019, 10:16 am IST
Updated Aug 10, 2019, 10:23 am IST
The building, located in Pragati Nagar area of the town in Kheda district, collapsed late Friday night, Kheda Superintendent of Police said.
At least four people died after a three-storey apartment building in Pragatinagar in Gujarat’s Nadiad collapsed on Friday night. (Photo: ANI)
 At least four people died after a three-storey apartment building in Pragatinagar in Gujarat’s Nadiad collapsed on Friday night. (Photo: ANI)

Kheda: Four persons, including a one-year-old girl, were killed, and five others injured when a three-storey building collapsed in Nadiad town of Gujarat following heavy rains, officials said on Saturday.

The building, located in Pragati Nagar area of the town in Kheda district, collapsed late Friday night, Kheda Superintendent of Police Divya Mishra said. "Total nine persons were trapped after the building collapsed, of whom four died, while five sustained injuries. They have been admitted to a government hospital," she said.

 

The rescue operation lasted for seven hours and ended at 6 am. It involved a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and fire brigade from Nadiad, Vadodara, Anand and Ahmedabad, as well as personnel of the district police, Mishra said.

The deceased were identified as Kamranbhai Ansari (45), Alina (1), Poonamben Sachdev (45) and Rajesh Darji (65), police said. The apartment that collapsed was a Gujarat Housing Board construction, they said.

As per the data provided by the State Emergency Operation Centre, Nadiad town received 201 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8 am on Friday.

...
Tags: building, gujarat, dead, collapse
Location: India, Gujarat


Latest From Nation

The Congress and the CPI(M) have sealed a seat adjustment for the upcoming bypolls in three Assembly segments in West Bengal to stop the march of the BJP and the Trinamool Congress in the state. (Photo: File)

Cong, CPI(M) share seats for Bengal bypolls after Lok Sabha debacle

Prima facie, signs of rape have been observed, further action will be taken based on postmortem report,

Bihar: 2 minor girls raped, killed in Katihar

A police official said most of the educational institutions in Samba, Udhampur and Kathua districts resumed normal activities on Friday. (Photo: ANI)

Prohibitory orders withdrawn; schools, colleges reopen in Jammu

Parliament recently passed Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill,2019 that criminalises instant 'triple talaq'. (Photo: ANI)

UP: Kannuaj man gives triple talaq to wife over dowry demands



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maruti opens bookings for Ertiga-based XL6; no diesel on offer

The XL6 will be offered with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions.
 

Upcoming Samsung phone will be the holy grail of battery life

Samsung rumoured to be preparing a handset with a 6000mAh battery.
 

Huge iPhone leak confirms blockbuster Apple details

The iPhone 11 launch is right around the corner.
 

Uttar Pradesh top cop gets Rs 500 cheque, letter of appreciation from comman man

Inspector General of Police (Agra range) A Satish Ganesh found an envelope carrying the letter, titled "Prashansha Praman Patra" (letter of appreciation), and the cheque while going through his routine mails on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter/ Satish Bharadwaj)
 

Foldable iPhone could cost this much

Traditionally, Apple has always charged a premium for its devices. (Foldable News)
 

Video: Arjun Kapoor stops IFFM host from flirting with lady love Malaika Arora; watch

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Prohibitory orders withdrawn; schools, colleges reopen in Jammu

A police official said most of the educational institutions in Samba, Udhampur and Kathua districts resumed normal activities on Friday. (Photo: ANI)

Andhra Pradesh: 15 hospitalised for snake bite in Krishna

'Anti-snake venom injection is available in all government hospitals in the district,'said Sivaramakrishna, doctor at Movva government health care centre. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Foundation stone for new liquid cargo jetty laid at JNPT

The minister further added that the new terminal will increase JNPT's present capacity of 6.5 Million Tonnes Per Annum to an additional 4.5 Million Tonnes per Annum. (Representational image)

Chhattisgarh Cong leader shares obscene video on WhatsApp group, arrested

Dubey was booked under section 292 of the IPC (showing obscene material) and provisions of Information Technology (IT) Act. (Photo: File)

Thousands protest in Kashmir over new status, police use tear gas and pellets

Regional leaders have warned of a backlash in the area, where militants have been fighting Indian rule for nearly 30 years, leading to the deaths of more than 50,000 people. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham