2.5 lakh people rescued in flood-hit Maharashtra

Mumbai: Chief secretary Ajoy Mehta said on Friday that the Maharashtra government has rescued more than 2.5 lakh people from flood-affected areas in the Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara districts.

Addressing a press conference at Mantralaya, Mr Mehta said 329 villages and an estimated one lakh hectares of farmland have been devastated by the deluge.

Stating that the government’s priority was to save lives, Mr Mehta announced that the Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 would be provided to each flood-hit family in rural and urban areas respectively and that Rs 156 crore had been allocated to district collectors for relief efforts.

Mr Mehta also said that 2, 52, 613 people have been temporarily housed in 304 relief camps and that the collectors had been given the power to make the necessary expenditure on food, water, medicine and other necessities.