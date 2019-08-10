Nation Current Affairs 10 Aug 2019 2 Indian-origin Amer ...
Nation, Current Affairs

2 Indian-origin Americans donate Rs 14 crore to Balaji temple in Andhra Pradesh

PTI
Published Aug 10, 2019, 7:53 am IST
Updated Aug 10, 2019, 8:11 am IST
This is the second straight year the two have made a similar offering.
Two US-based NRI entrepreneurs have made a princely donation of Rs 14 crores to the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala on Friday, a temple official said. (Photo: Twitter/ @geetgrewal)
 Two US-based NRI entrepreneurs have made a princely donation of Rs 14 crores to the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala on Friday, a temple official said. (Photo: Twitter/ @geetgrewal)

Tirupati: Two US-based NRI entrepreneurs have made a princely donation of Rs 14 crores to the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala on Friday, a temple official said.

The devotees, who are friends and wished to remain anonymous, made the offering on the auspicious day of Goddess Sri Varalakshmi Vratham festival, the official told news agency PTI.

 

After offering prayers with their family members at the cash-rich hill shrine, they handed over a demand draft for Rs 14 crore to AV Dharma Reddy, the Special Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), that governs the over 2,000 year old temple, the temple official told PTI.

The devotees requested the temple officials to use the funds for different TTD-run public welfare trusts. This is the second straight year the two have made a similar offering.

In July last year, they had donated Rs 13.5 crore to the shrine with a request to use it for different TTD trusts, the official added.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh, tirupati, nri, indians, us
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Latest From Nation

The Chief Minister also announced a hike in scholarship for students of pre-metric hostels from Rs 700 to Rs 1000 and a significant increase in the number of seats in the colleges. (Photo: File)

CM Bhupesh Baghel sets goal to eradicate malnutrition, anemia from Chhatisgarh

The former Prime Minister said the flood situation in the State has worsened. (Photo: File)

Deve Gowda urge PM to declare Karnataka floods as national disaster of severe nature

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel, who also comes from Gujarat, appealed to party workers to help the local authorities. (Photo: ANI)

Gujarat: Sardar Sarovar Dam gates opened for first time after installation

Dabholkar was shot dead by bike-borne men while returning home from a morning walk on August 20, 2013. (Photo; File)

CBI to search Arabian Sea for weapon used to kill Narendra Dabholkar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Arjun Kapoor stops IFFM host from flirting with lady love Malaika Arora; watch

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Donate Rs 100 to click photos with Tamil Nadu MP Vaiko,' says MDMK

Those desiring to click photographs and selfies with Vaiko, Rajya Sabha member, should remit a minimum donation of Rs 100 to the party, an MDMK headquarters release said. (Photo: File)
 

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)
 

3 pound oyster caught in western France

The salinity level of the water body determines the size of the oysters. (Photo: Facebook [Viviers de la Guittiere page])
 

Suzuki Motorcycle India launches GIXXER 250 priced at Rs 1.59 lakh

The GIXXER brand has become synonymous with Suzuki's attributes of quality, style and performance.
 

PM Modi congratulates Pranab Mukherjee on receiving Bharat Ratna

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister thanked Mukherjee for his contribution towards making India more developed. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Gujarat: Sardar Sarovar Dam gates opened for first time after installation

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel, who also comes from Gujarat, appealed to party workers to help the local authorities. (Photo: ANI)

CBI to search Arabian Sea for weapon used to kill Narendra Dabholkar

Dabholkar was shot dead by bike-borne men while returning home from a morning walk on August 20, 2013. (Photo; File)

'Criminals look better than my colleagues': J'khand Cong chief quits, slams party

He targeted some of the leaders in the state, including former Union minister Subodh Kant Sahai, in this regard. (Photo: FIle)

Andhra Pradesh gymnast excels on international stage

Ananya

Determined to help tribals: Pamula Pushpa Srivani

Deputy Chief Minister and minister for tribal welfare Pamula Pushpa Srivani and tourism mnister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao aim an arrow during the World Tribal Day celebrations at Araku in Visakhapatnam district on Friday. Araku MP G. Madhavi, Paderu MLA G. Bhagyalakshmi and Araku MLA Chetti Phalguna and others are also present.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham