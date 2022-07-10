Revenue sadassus in TS put off

The Chief Minister also said that a preparatory meeting for the sadassus with ministers, MLAs, and all district Collectors that was scheduled at Pragati Bhavan for July 11, has also been postponed in view of the rains. (Photo: Twitter/ file)

HYDERABAD: The Revenue sadassus (to resolve the pending land issues) that were planned from July 15 across the state have been indefinitely postponed and a new date will be announced shortly, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao said on Saturday.

According to a news release from the Chief Minister’s Office, the decision was taken in view of the extensive rains Telangana state is currently experiencing.

New dates will be announced once the rain situation stabilizes in the state, the press release said.