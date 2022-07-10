Reservoirs near full capacity amid prediction of further downpour

Hyderabad: Heavy to very heavy rains continued to lash several parts of Telangana state, especially the north Telangana districts, for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday, taking the Godavari at Bhadrachalam near the first warning level of 43 feet.

Nirmal, Nizamabad and Adilabad, Bhupalapally, Mulugu and neighbouring districts faced the brunt of incessant rains, with the highest rainfall of 34.7cm recorded at Mahadevpur in Bhupalpally, followed by 34 cm at Kataram and 24 cm at Mahadevpur on Sunday.

Mancherial, Nirmal, Peddapalli and Nizamabad districts received heavy rainfall, ranging from 22 cm to 23 cm.

The downpour resulted in overflowed tanks and rivulets, hampering road connectivity between villages and towns. Traffic movement was suspended in Bhupalpally due to overflows on the Kataram- Mahadevpur and Damarakunta-Katakupally roads.

Meanwhile, water from Chintakanivagu overflowed onto the Kataram-Medaram road and Kondanpetavagu water flooded the Manthani-Kataram road.

Vehicles were stuck on the Koyyuru Road due to flooding. Rainwater reportedly entered houses at Bopparam, Chindevpally and Srinivas Colony.

All the irrigation projects in the Godavari basin received heavy inflows due to heavy rains in the state and also upstream in Maharashtra forcing officials to lift the gates to release water downstream.

The Sriramsagar project (SRSP) witnessed 14 TMCs (one billion cubic feet) of inflow over the past 24 hours. The current water level in the project is 1,085 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 1,091 feet, which is expected to be breached on Monday. Nine gates of the SRSP) were opened on Sunday, releasing 25,000 cusecs downstream over the past 24 hours.

Nizamsagar project in Kamareddy received 5,980 cusecs inflows, taking the water level to 1,393 feet, against an FRL of 1,405 feet. Kadem project in Nirmal received 59,716 cusecs, of which 23,297 cusecs were released downstream by irrigation department officials opening four gates.

Sripada Yellampally project received heavy inflows, taking the capacity to 15.45 TMC, against a total of 20 TMC. It received an inflow of 2.84 lakh cusecs on Sunday, taking the water level to 479.76 feet against an FRL of 485.56 feet. Kadem project received 89,999 cusecs of water, which took the water level to 692.85 feet against its FRL of 700 feet.

Nizamsagar, Singur, mid-Manair, lower-Manair dams and reservoirs in the Krishna basin received normal inflows, of around 5,000 cusecs.

The inflows into projects in the Krishna basin, namely Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar, were meagre on Sunday. Nagarjunasagar received no inflows while Srilsailam received just 5,217 cusecs.

The water level at Nagarjunasagar was 528 feet, against an FRL of 590 feet, and the storage capacity was 165.25 TMC against a gross capacity of 312 TMC.

Similarly, the storage capacity at Srisailam was 44.09 TMC, against a gross capacity of 215 TMC.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a red rain alert, of heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rain, for Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtiyal, Peddapalli and Bhupalapally districts till Wednesday.

The IMD issued an orange alert, of heavy to very heavy rain, at isolated places in Sircilla, Karimnagar, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Hanamkonda, Warangal and Janagaon districts till Wednesday.