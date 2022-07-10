  
Nation Current Affairs 10 Jul 2022 Quad leaders condole ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Quad leaders condole Abe's demise, issue joint statement

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Jul 10, 2022, 6:50 am IST
Updated Jul 10, 2022, 6:50 am IST
Shinzo Abe. (AFP)
 Shinzo Abe. (AFP)

New Delhi: In a significant move, Quad leaders Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese issued a joint statement on Saturday collectively mourning the tragic assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe earlier on Friday in Japan. The joint statement recognised Mr Abe as a transformative leader who played a formative role in the founding of the Quad partnership and lauded his efforts towards advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region. This came even as India observed a day-long mourning on Saturday as a mark of respect for the slain Japanese leader.

In the statement, the three leaders said, "We, the leaders of Australia, India, and the United States, are shocked at the tragic assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (Former) Prime Minister Abe was a transformative leader for Japan and for Japanese relations with each one of our countries. He also played a formative role in the founding of the Quad partnership, and worked tirelessly to advance a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific. Our hearts are with the people of Japan -- and (current) Prime Minister (Fumio) Kishida -- in this moment of grief. We will honor Prime Minister Abe’s memory by redoubling our work towards a peaceful and prosperous region."

On Saturday, the Indian national flag was flown at half-mast throughout the country. External affairs minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar visited the Japanese embassy in New Delhi to convey his condolences to Japanese ambassador Satoshi Suzuki on the assassination of Mr Abe. The EAM tweeted, "At a personal level, he was the very embodiment of grace and consideration. I have myself experienced his warmth over the years. We join in the profound sorrow of the people of Japan and convey our support and sympathy to Mrs. Akie Abe. For more than two decades, Shinzo Abe has symbolised our growing relationship. Many of its key initiatives were his personal efforts. He placed our ties in a larger global context of the free and open Indo-Pacific."

Earlier on Friday, New Delhi had said, "The government and people of India are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of former Prime Minister of Japan, H.E. Mr Abe Shinzo, and convey their sincere condolences to his family and friends and the people of Japan. Mr Abe was a visionary leader and statesman who worked tirelessly for the betterment of humanity. He left an indelible impression on the hearts and minds of people across the world."

Recognising Mr Abe’s contributions towards elevating India-Japan relationship, New Delhi had added, "During his visit to India in August 2007 as Prime Minister, Mr Abe delivered his famous "The Confluence of Two Seas" speech in the Indian Parliament, in which he stated that the India-Japan relationship is blessed with the largest potential for development of bilateral relationship anywhere in the world. His efforts have been instrumental in bringing our nations together to realise a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific. Mr Abe’s immense contributions elevated the India-Japan relationship to the level of a special strategic and global partnership. A large number of milestone projects between India and Japan were initiated during his tenure as the Prime Minister of Japan. The awarding of India’s second highest civilian award, Padma Vibhushan, to Mr Abe is testament to the respect and warmth that he enjoyed in India."

India had further said, "Mr Abe had assumed the leadership of both the Japan India Parliamentary Friendship League (JIPFL) and the Japan-India Association (JIA) in 2022, a reflection of his deep commitment to bolstering the India - Japan partnership. The loss of a great friend of India has been felt across our nation... The whole of India mourns with Japan, and we stand in solidarity with our Japanese brothers and sisters in this difficult moment."

...
Tags: shinzo abe, quad leaders
Location: India, Delhi


Related Stories

1 day state mourning declared across India as a mark of respect for Abe
Japan's ex-PM Shinzo Abe assassinated during a speech

Latest From Nation

Army personnel rescue an injured pilgrim from the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. At least 15 persons were killed and 25 injured in a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst that hit a camp near the Amarnath cave shrine. (PTI Photo)

Five pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh reported missing in Amarnath tragedy

YSR congress activists with party flags on buses while going back to their houses after concluding of plenary at Kaza village near Nagarjuna University in Guntur district on Saturday. (DC)

Lakhs flood plenary of YSRC on concluding day

Hyderabad city police officials placed the SHO under suspension. (Representational image)

Marredpally SHO booked for rape

The overflowing nala here poses a grave risk to locals. (P. Surendra/DC)

Constant rains disrupt everyday life in city, delays civic body works



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chinese fighters fly near Ladakh LAC flashpoints

The aircraft, which flew near the Indian position early morning at 4 am, was detected by the men on ground and Indian radars. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Meaning of development is empowerment of poor, deprived: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of 'Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam' on the implementation of ‘National Education Policy-2022’, in Varanasi, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (PTI)

Jaishankar presses for early resolution of outstanding LAC issues in talks with Wang

: External Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during their bilateral meeting ahead of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (PTI Photo)

After ban on wheat, India restricts exports of flour, other derivatives

Centre has put restrictions on the exports of wheat flour exports and other related products like maida, semolina, wholemeal atta and resultant atta. (Representational image: PTI)

DGCA notice to SpiceJet for 8 mid-air incidents in past 8 days

A SpiceJet statement also said it is committed to ensuring a safe operation for its passengers and crew. (Photo: ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->