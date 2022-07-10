  
Landslide on Agumbe ghat road, traffic disrupted

Published Jul 10, 2022, 1:54 pm IST
The vehicular disruption is on National Highway 169A, connecting Udupi and Shivamogga districts. (Photo by arrangement)
Mangaluru: A landslide on the third hairpin curve from the Someshwara side on Agumbe Ghat road following heavy rains on Sunday morning disrupted vehicular traffic on the route, official sources said.

The landslip occurred at the 4th and 10th curve in the ghat section, bringing down trees, stones, and mud on the road.

The vehicular disruption is on National Highway 169A, connecting Udupi and Shivamogga districts.

The work on clearing the road has been taken up by the Forest department and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) personnel. “Teams have been deployed to clear the road. The road is expected to be ready for traffic by evening,” tahsildar Purandara K told Deccan Chronicle.

Police are diverting the traffic on the ghat section. Vehicles moving from Shivamogga to Udupi are being diverted to the Siddapura route. Vehicles are being stopped at the Agumbe ghat check post and at the Someshwar check post and drivers told to take alternate routes.

The coastal and mainland regions of Karnataka are getting heavy rain for the last 10 days.

...
Tags: karnataka rains, karnataka landslide
Location: India, Karnataka, Mangaluru


