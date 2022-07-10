IMD issues flash flood alert for many districts in Telangana

Hyderabad: With heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in Telangana state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an imminent flash flood warning in the eight districts of North Telangana, including Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Peddapalli, Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, and Adilabad. For the next two days, the IMD has also issued red and orange alerts in several districts.

According to an IMD flash flood bulletin for the state, the land surface model shows 100 per cent saturation of all watersheds in the Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Peddapalli, Jagityal, and Nirmal districts, 100 per cent saturation of a few watersheds in Rajanna Sircilla, Mancherial, and Nizamabad districts, and 95 per cent saturation of a few watersheds in Karimnagar and Asifabad districts.

Amid recent torrential rains that have soaked the state, causing waterlogging and a flood-like situation, the IMD has also issued red alerts for the districts of Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, and Jayashankar Bhupalpally for Monday and Tuesday, with heavy to very heavy rain expected in isolated areas in these districts. The districts of Peddapalli, Mulugu, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy have received a red alert warning for Tuesday. Several other districts have been issued orange alerts for both the days.

Heavy rains continued in Telangana's northern districts on Sunday. According to data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the districts of Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Peddapalli, and Jagityal until 7 pm on Sunday had received heavy rainfall. So far, the highest rainfall in the state has been recorded at Kollur in Mancherial district, which received 180.8 mm.

Meanwhile, parts of Hyderabad experienced light to moderate rain with heavy downpours on Sunday. Sivarampally received the highest rainfall (50 mm) until 7 pm, followed by Rajendranagar (32.8 mm) and Shastripuram (31.3 mm). The IMD forecast "generally cloudy sky" for the city for the next two days. “Light to moderate rain or thundershowers, with the possibility of intense spells, are very likely in the city," the IMD noted.