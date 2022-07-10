Heavy rains trigger flood alert in several Telangana districts

WARANGAL: With heavy rains lashing Telangana during the past two days, resulting in the overflowing of lakes, streams and three rivers Godavari, Pranahita and Manair, officials have issued a red alert in Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts, apart from an orange alert in Warangal, Hanamkonda, Mahbubabad and Jangaon districts.

The highest 98 millimetres of rain has been recorded in Khanapur mandal of Warangal district, followed by 92.3 mm in Gudur mandal of Mahbubabad district, 84 mm in Kataram mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, 82.8 mm in Parkal mandal of Hanamkonda district, 68 mm in Venkatapuram mandal of Mulugu district and 45.8 mm of rainfall in Tarigoppula mandal of Jangaon district.

In Shankarpally village of Kataram mandal, flood waters have entered into several houses. Transport has come to a halt in nine villages, with Pedda Vagu overflowing between Kataram and Medaram road.

Likewise, overflow from Pakhal Lake has cut off movement between Rampuram and Maddivancha villages.

With heavy inflows of floodwaters from upstream Maharashtra state, the level of Godavari River has been steadily increasing by the hour at Pushkarghat in Ramannagudem of Eturnagaram in Mulugu district.

Respective district collectors have ordered concerned departments to be alert round the clock and monitor the situation from time to time to check any untoward incident.