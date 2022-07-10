Constant rains disrupt everyday life in city, delays civic body works

Hyderabad: The city continued to experience rain on Saturday, mostly moderate, but it majorly disrupted normal life.

The inconvenience was also because of the delay in the execution of the GHMC job works relating to the strategic road development plan (SRDP) and the strategic nala development programme (SNDP), which had resulted in the massive digging up of the streets in CC roads.

Residents said the works dragged on for long despite many complaints they sent to the higher authorities. The nala works at Chilkanagar in Uppal that should have been completed by May end continued to cause inconvenience to the locals. Residents were seen taking risks to cross the dug-up road.

“The overflowing nala here poses a grave risk to locals. Most of us are habituated to using this route in order to avoid a longer route,” said M Kranthi, a resident of Chilukanagar. Meanwhile, the SNDP works near Malakpet’s Railway under bridge have further choked the major nala connecting Musi to Dabeerpura till Chandrayangutta. Some 45 bastis on the southern side remain under risk during the monsoon season. “This is a major nala, which has been choked owing to these works. The newly constructed bridge over the nala will prove to be a disaster as the Azampura side will be submerged,” felt Syed Bilal, vice president of the local human rights forum.

Due to the overflowing of the sewage from the manhole at Singareni colony, the knee-high drain water clogged Road 2 of Ashok Nagar. The CC road was laid in half and the other half was left dug-up. The floodwater clogged the area and the residents stopped moving around.

The flyover work at the Road 6 of Amberpet forced traffic to move at a snail’s pace. The residents of TV Colony at Ramanthapur lamented about the deep excavation and the laying of pipes. “Since February, this was dug up to lay the pipelines as a part of SNDP. We have complained about this to the local corporator and then to the municipal authorities, but nothing has happened so far. This is a dangerous situation to us,” Ramakrishna Murthi, a resident, said.

Water levels at Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar continued to rise. Officials however said there were no inflows. “There is no inflow to reservoirs as there is no rainfall in the catchment area and the water level remains the same,” officials informed.

Meanwhile, a tree got uprooted in the Jubilee Hills area, causing damage to seven two- wheelers and a car. At the stretch starting from Indra Park to RTC cross roads, the motorists were having a tough time due to the flyover work in slow progress.

Petty vendors, push cart vendors and vendors at vegetable markets suffered heavily as they hardly had any sales. Tourist spots hardly had visitors, especially the Tankbund, Necklace Road, Lumbini Park etc.

At Malkajgiri, there was no waterlogging. The road was dug up for laying a water line for Mallikarjuna Nagar, causing inconvenience to the residents of Goutham Nagar, Uttam Nagar and Dayanad Nagar.