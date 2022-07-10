CM tells officials to get ready for TS rain relief

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday instructed the state administration to be on its toes in the wake of the incessant rains across the state. He instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to hold a video conference with collectors of all districts over the rain situation and take steps to ensure that all officials in identified flood-prone areas are on the alert, and rescue teams are positioned in such areas.

Chandrashekar Rao said that with a red alert in Maharashtra and Telangana state over the rains, he will be monitoring the situation regularly, and that he would also be holding a video conference with officials on the situation, according to a news release from the Chief Minister’s Office.

Rains in Maharashtra typically result in large inflows into the rivers in Telangana as these flow from the upper riparian state of Maharashtra into Telangana.

He also directed all the ministers, MLAs, MLCs, MPs to monitor the situation in their respective districts and constituencies and be available for people to provide any rescue and relief assistance.

Chandrashekar Rao appealed to the people not to take unnecessary risks because of the flood situation in some areas and the potential for flooding, and that unless required, they should avoid travelling and take necessary precautions.

Irrigation department officials should be alert, the Chief Minister said, particularly in view of heavy inflows into Godavari and Pranahita rivers, and take steps as required to ease the situation.