  
Nation Current Affairs 10 Jul 2022 CM tells officials t ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CM tells officials to get ready for TS rain relief

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 10, 2022, 1:22 am IST
Updated Jul 10, 2022, 1:22 am IST
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter/file)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter/file)

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday instructed the state administration to be on its toes in the wake of the incessant rains across the state. He instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to hold a video conference with collectors of all districts over the rain situation and take steps to ensure that all officials in identified flood-prone areas are on the alert, and rescue teams are positioned in such areas.

Chandrashekar Rao said that with a red alert in Maharashtra and Telangana state over the rains, he will be monitoring the situation regularly, and that he would also be holding a video conference with officials on the situation, according to a news release from the Chief Minister’s Office.

Rains in Maharashtra typically result in large inflows into the rivers in Telangana as these flow from the upper riparian state of Maharashtra into Telangana.

He also directed all the ministers, MLAs, MLCs, MPs to monitor the situation in their respective districts and constituencies and be available for people to provide any rescue and relief assistance.

Chandrashekar Rao appealed to the people not to take unnecessary risks because of the flood situation in some areas and the potential for flooding, and that unless required, they should avoid travelling and take necessary precautions.

Irrigation department officials should be alert, the Chief Minister said, particularly in view of heavy inflows into Godavari and Pranahita rivers, and take steps as required to ease the situation.

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, flood situation, godavari, flood-prone areas
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Police and forest staff were deployed on the to remove the tribals' huts and take the cultivators into their custody at Koya Poshaguda in Dandepally mandal of Mancherial district. (Screengrab from video)

Stopped tribals from grabbing land: TS Forest dept.

The allottees must pay a token initial amount of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 2 lakh and Rs 3 lakh for 1 BHK, 2 BHK and 3 BHK respectively by July 12 failing which allotment gets cancelled.

Initial payment for Rajiv flats from July 12

The deceased were identified as Addala Laksmi (49) and her grandson, Addala Harshit Varma (5). Representational image/DC

2 dead, 3 hurt in wall collapse

Irrigation officials release flood water from Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada on Saturday. (Photo: DC/Narayana Rao)

Floodwaters released into sea from Prakasam Barrage



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chinese fighters fly near Ladakh LAC flashpoints

The aircraft, which flew near the Indian position early morning at 4 am, was detected by the men on ground and Indian radars. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Meaning of development is empowerment of poor, deprived: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of 'Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam' on the implementation of ‘National Education Policy-2022’, in Varanasi, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (PTI)

Jaishankar presses for early resolution of outstanding LAC issues in talks with Wang

: External Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during their bilateral meeting ahead of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (PTI Photo)

After ban on wheat, India restricts exports of flour, other derivatives

Centre has put restrictions on the exports of wheat flour exports and other related products like maida, semolina, wholemeal atta and resultant atta. (Representational image: PTI)

DGCA notice to SpiceJet for 8 mid-air incidents in past 8 days

A SpiceJet statement also said it is committed to ensuring a safe operation for its passengers and crew. (Photo: ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->