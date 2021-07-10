Nation Current Affairs 10 Jul 2021 UP population draft ...
Nation, Current Affairs

UP population draft bill: What to expect if the two-child policy is 'violated'

PTI
Published Jul 10, 2021, 3:40 pm IST
Updated Jul 10, 2021, 3:41 pm IST
Those with more than two kids can't contest local polls, apply or get promotion in government jobs, or receive any government subsidy
UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)
 UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)

Lucknow: According to a draft of the proposed population control bill, anyone violating two-child policy in Uttar Pradesh will be debarred from contesting local bodies elections, from applying for or getting promotion in government jobs, and receiving any kind of government subsidy.

The Uttar Pradesh State Law Commission (UPSLC) states that the provisions are part of the draft titled The Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill, 2021.

 

The UPSLC website says, "The State Law Commission, UP is working on control, stabilisation and welfare of the population of the state and has prepared a draft bill."

Suggestions have been invited from the public to improve the draft bill and July 19 is the last date for it.

Listing incentives for public servants who adopt the two-child norm, the draft bill says, "Public servants who adopt the two-child norm will get two additional increments during the entire service, maternity or as the case may be, paternity leave of 12 months, with full salary and allowances and three per cent increase in the employer's contribution fund under national pension scheme."

 

A State Population Fund will be constituted for the purpose of implementation of the act. Listing the government's duties, the draft bill says that maternity centres will be established at all primary health centres. The centres and NGOs will distribute contraceptive pills, condoms, etc, spread awareness about family planning methods through community health workers and ensure mandatory registration of pregnancies, deliveries, births and deaths across the state.

The draft bill also says that it shall be the duty of the government to introduce a compulsory subject relating to population control in all secondary schools.

 

The bill seeks to revitalise efforts and provide for measures to control, stabilise and provide welfare to the population of the state by implementing and promoting two-child norm.

The draft bill reads, "In Uttar Pradesh, there are the limited ecological and economic resources at hand. It is necessary and urgent that the provision of basic necessities of human life including affordable food, safe drinking water, decent housing, access to quality education, economic/livelihood opportunities, power/electricity for domestic consumption, and a secure living is accessible to all citizens."

 

It is necessary to control, stabilise the population of the state for promotion of sustainable development with more equitable distribution, it says.

It is necessary to ensure healthy birth spacing through measures related to augmenting the availability, accessibility and affordability of quality reproductive health services to achieve the goal of population control, stabilisation and its welfare in the state, the draft bill reads.

...
Tags: population control bill, two-child policy
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh


Latest From Nation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Georgian Vice Prime Minister and Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani. (Photo: Twitter/ @DrSJaishankar)

India, Georgia agree to work jointly to further strengthen their ties

Online harassment of women and girls -- including threats of violence, rape and manipulated pornographic images -- is a huge problem, not just in India. (Representational Image/AFP)

Muslim women offered for sale in fake India 'auction'

At present, the WHO has approved vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech, Astrazeneca-SK Bio/Serum Institute of India, AstraZeneca EU, Janssen, Moderna and Sinopharm for emergency use. (PTI Photo)

Decision on emergency use listing of Covaxin likely in 4-6 weeks: WHO

Telangana state Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan. (Photo: S. SURENDER REDDY)

Tamilisai Soundararajan to get vaccine second dose along with tribals in Telangana



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Narendra Modi to chair Council of Ministers meeting on July 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

COVID-19: India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours

The 1,206 new fatalities include 738 from Maharashtra, 130 from Kerala and 68 from Karnataka. (PTI Photo)

Modi listed in RSF’s 'Predators of Press Freedom' along with Imran Khan, Kim Jong-un

RSF’s entry regarding Modi lists that his “close ties with billionaire businessmen who own vast media empires” has aided in spreading his nationalist-populist ideologies through continued coverage of his “extremely divisive and derogatory” speeches. (PTI)

Kishan Reddy elevated to Cabinet rank, many new faces in first big Modi 2.0 shakeup

Kishan Reddy is culture, tourism and development of Northeast minister. (ANI)

Cabinet expansion: All 43 leaders take oath, complete list here

Visual from PM Narendra Modi's meet at Lok Kalyan Marg ahead of cabinet expansion. (ANI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->