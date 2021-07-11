Medical students to move AP HC to promote them to second year, to clear backlogs

It is the students of the 2019 batch who failed to get promoted to the second year due to backlogs approaching AP High Court. (Twitter)

Vijayawada: First year medical students of the 2019 batch who failed to get promoted to the second year due to backlogs are to move the AP High Court seeking entry to the second year.

T. Srinivas Vishwanath, AP Medical Students Parents Association state convener, said here on Saturday that 450 students were affected. He said the students and their parents would file a petition in the HC on Monday.

He said that a delegation comprising association members met the Dr Aruna V. Vanikar, president of the National Medical Commission’s Undergraduate Medical Education Board, and adviser Saxena in New Delhi recently and explained to them about the difficulties that students face while taking online classes, failure to get support from them faculty members.

He said that they also informed the NMC that the NTR University and the college managements failed to bring about awareness among the students on new pattern of exam resulting in some students lost 20 marks in each paper as they failed to answer the questions in allotted time and added that the university also made some mistakes in setting question papers. He said that some students failed to appear for the exams as they were infected with Covid-19.

He stated that the affected students and their parents met the NTR university registrar and vice chancellor and sought their intervention to allow them to appear to attend second year classes and added that they also took the issue to the notice of minister for health Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas and others to take their issue to the notice of the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for his intervention.