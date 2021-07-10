Nation Current Affairs 10 Jul 2021 India, Georgia agree ...
India, Georgia agree to work jointly to further strengthen their ties

PTI
Published Jul 10, 2021, 4:54 pm IST
Updated Jul 10, 2021, 4:54 pm IST
Earlier, Jaishankar met the Indian community representatives in Georgia and appreciated their hard work in the agriculture sector
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Georgian Vice Prime Minister and Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani. (Photo: Twitter/ @DrSJaishankar)
 External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Georgian Vice Prime Minister and Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani. (Photo: Twitter/ @DrSJaishankar)

Tbilisi: India and Georgia on Saturday agreed to work jointly to elevate their "very excellent relationship" to a new level as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with Georgian Vice Prime Minister and Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani and discussed with him bilateral economic cooperation, trade and connectivity.

Jaishankar is on a two-day visit to Georgia, a strategically important country situated at the intersection of Eastern Europe and Western Asia. He also invited his Georgian counterpart to India with a business delegation.

 

"We discussed economic cooperation, tourism, trade and connectivity. Our relationship is doing well. There are some big Indian projects in Georgia, power projects and steel projects," he said.

"A lot of Indian tourists come, about 50,000 of them. We have some 8,000 Indian students in Georgia. But in every sector, we felt we can do more. We agreed today that we will work together to find ways of raising it," Jaishankar said.

"I invited the Vice Prime Minister to visit India with a business delegation. In India, people need to know about Georgia, especially about their high ranking in the ease of doing business," he said.

 

He expressed hope that his visit to Georgia, which is the first by an Indian foreign minister to the country, will be the opening of a new chapter in the relationship.

"I think our very excellent relationship will even go to a higher level," he said, adding "It was a very good discussion".

Earlier, Jaishankar met the Indian community representatives in Georgia and appreciated their hard work in the agriculture sector.

"As I begin the day, nice to meet Indian Community representatives from Tsnori, Khaketi. Their hard work in the agriculture sector has earned a good name. Enterprising Indians are our global bridge," he said.

 

There are many farmers from India who have invested in the agriculture sector in Georgia.

"Also congratulated Pravasi Bharatiya Samman awardee Darpan Prasher," he said. Prasher is the Vice President at the Indian Chamber of Commerce in Georgia.

