Nation Current Affairs 10 Jul 2021 COVID-19: India reco ...
Nation, Current Affairs

COVID-19: India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours

PTI
Published Jul 10, 2021, 10:53 am IST
Updated Jul 10, 2021, 10:53 am IST
The active cases comprise 1.48 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.20 per cent
The 1,206 new fatalities include 738 from Maharashtra, 130 from Kerala and 68 from Karnataka. (PTI Photo)
 The 1,206 new fatalities include 738 from Maharashtra, 130 from Kerala and 68 from Karnataka. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: India has logged 42,766 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally to 3,07,95,716, while the active cases have declined to 4,55,033, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,07,145, with 1,206 fresh fatalities.

 

The active cases comprise 1.48 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.20 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

As many as 19,55,225 tests were conducted on Friday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 42,90,41,970, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.19 per cent.

It has been less than three per cent for 19 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.34 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,99,33,538, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.32 per cent, the data stated.

 

Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 37.21 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 1,206 new fatalities include 738 from Maharashtra, 130 from Kerala and 68 from Karnataka.

 

A total of 4,07,145 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,25,034 from Maharashtra, 35,731 from Karnataka, 33,322 from Tamil Nadu, 25,011 from Delhi, 22,689 from Uttar Pradesh, 17,886 from West Bengal and 16,168 from Punjab.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

 

...
Tags: covid-19, covid-19 cases, covid-19 cases in india, covid-19 recovery rate, covid deaths
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Considering the prevalence of

Zika Virus Disease in Kerala: Karnataka intensifies vector control measures

A porter protects himself under a polythene sheet amid rains. (Representational Image/PTI)

Kerala: Red alert issued for rainfall in Kannur, Kasaragod districts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

PM Narendra Modi to chair Council of Ministers meeting on July 14

Road Transport and Highways Ministry Nitin Gadkari. (PTI Photo)

Aim is to construct 60,000 km of world-class national highway by 2024: Gadkari



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi High Court

Whatsapp would nonetheless continue to display the update to its users. (Photo: PTI)

Germany lifts travel ban on passengers from India, 4 other countries

People who have had either both vaccination doses, or who can demonstrate they have recovered from COVID, will not need to isolate on their return or arrival. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Cabinet expansion: All 43 leaders take oath, complete list here

Visual from PM Narendra Modi's meet at Lok Kalyan Marg ahead of cabinet expansion. (ANI Photo)

India records 45,892 new COVID-19 cases, 817 deaths

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, exhausted workers, who bring dead bodies for cremation, sit on the rear step of an ambulance inside a crematorium, in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

Discussions still going on over indemnity to Moderna: Sources

A Tokyo Metropolitan Government employee takes the Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine shot at a newly opened vaccination center in the government building in Tokyo. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->