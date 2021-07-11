Nation Current Affairs 10 Jul 2021 14 dams, boating fac ...
Nation, Current Affairs

14 dams, boating facilities to come up across Musi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 11, 2021, 12:35 am IST
Updated Jul 11, 2021, 12:35 am IST
CM hopeful of attracting foreign tourists
Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited and irrigation department has decided to construct 14 check dams on the Musi River, replicating the one on the Himayatsagar. (PTI Photo)
 Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited and irrigation department has decided to construct 14 check dams on the Musi River, replicating the one on the Himayatsagar. (PTI Photo)

HYDERABAD: The state government in coordination with Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited and irrigation department has decided to construct 14 check dams on the Musi River, replicating the one on the Himayatsagar. The idea is to maintain water levels at sufficient levels so as to create boating facilities at 14 locations, all of which ought to be clean.

During a meeting chaired by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, instructions also given to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) to lay emphasis on the construction of the 14 dams and ensure that the water would be stench-free given that the spots have the potential to attract tourists. Officials were told that the state government would rope in bankers, financers and agencies to undertake construction of the project.

 

Besides, there is a proposal to construct several bridges across the Musi and the Esa. The idea was first proposed when the government decided to shelve the iconic bridge project near Salar Jung Museum for financial reasons.

The government has now decided to construct 15 bridges across the Musi and the Esa, one of which would be the bridge near Salar Jung Museum that can provide space to about 300 hawkers who would be displaced from Charminar. The authorities have also prepared a detailed project report and decided to take up the project at a cost of Rs 231.5 crore.

 

The government later on asked officials to bring the cost of the pedestrian bridge down to Rs 40 crore and prepare a proposal for another 14 across Musi. The officials prepared proposals to construct an iconic pedestrian bridge at Afzalgunj costing Rs 40 crore and high-level bridges at the following places: missing link corridor no. 99 (cost: Rs 30 crore, Ibrahimbagh causeway (Rs 24.50 crore); Suncity to Chintalmet (power corridor) on the Esa river (Rs 19.10 crore) and one connecting Inner Ring Road (IRR) with Kismathpur road on the Esa at Bandlaguda Jagir (Rs 19.10 crore)

 

The project proposes high-level bridges at Moosarambagh and Chaderghat both costing Rs 30 crore, as well as a new bridge parallel to the existing bridge at Attapur at Rs 46 crore. There will be two bridges to Budvel (IT parks and connecting roads parallel to Esa river), one costing Rs 11 crore and another Rs 41 crore.

In the proposals are a bridge connecting Uppal layout to south bank of Musi at Rs 39.1 crore, high-level bridges connecting Manchirevula village and Narsingi (Rs 24.50 crore),  Hydershakote-Ramdevguda (Rs 11 crore), Pratapsingaram to Gowrelly (Rs 16 crore) and a link road to Manchirevula bridge costing Rs 11 crore.

 

According to sources, minister K.T. Rama Rao, while going through the proposals, asked officials to prepare plans to construct check dams underneath the 15 bridges. Officials replied that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had called for construction of floodwater dams and gates and to maintain water levels to facilitate boating. The nodal agencies were urged to coordinate with the irrigation department and come up with a detailed study to execute the project.

A senior official, requesting anonymity, said that the nodal agencies, including HRDCL and HMWS&SB, have taken appointments with the irrigation department’s chief engineers to work out the modalities.

 

...
Tags: himayatsagar, musi, 14 dams on musi, musi boating, floodwater dams, telangana, hyderabad, check dams, kcr, hmws&sb
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A private doctor, practicing in Adilabad town, said that political leaders establishing hospitals is a new development. Representational Image (AP)

Eyeing Covid jackpot, politicos plan to set up hospitals

Representational Image (PTI)

VIMUKTI wants government to help out pandemic-affected sex workers

P. Anil Kumar Yadav stated that AP and Telangana have agreed to share 811 TMC of water allocated to undivided Andhra Pradesh by KWDT-1 at 75% dependability, in the ratio of 512 TMC and 299 TMC respectively. Representational Image (PTI)

AP to fight injustice in river water sharing

In Telangana High Court, three benches conducted the Lok Adalat through the virtual mode. (PTI)

National Lok Adalat settles record number of cases on Saturday



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Muslim women offered for sale in fake India 'auction'

Online harassment of women and girls -- including threats of violence, rape and manipulated pornographic images -- is a huge problem, not just in India. (Representational Image/AFP)

Decision on emergency use listing of Covaxin likely in 4-6 weeks: WHO

At present, the WHO has approved vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech, Astrazeneca-SK Bio/Serum Institute of India, AstraZeneca EU, Janssen, Moderna and Sinopharm for emergency use. (PTI Photo)

UP population draft bill: What to expect if the two-child policy is 'violated'

UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)

PM Narendra Modi to chair Council of Ministers meeting on July 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

COVID-19: India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours

The 1,206 new fatalities include 738 from Maharashtra, 130 from Kerala and 68 from Karnataka. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->