106th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

760,761

17,268

Recovered

469,375

12,315

Deaths

21,018

365

Maharashtra2237241231929448 Tamil Nadu118594711161636 Delhi102831742173165 Gujarat37636267441978 Uttar Pradesh2996819627313 Telangana2761216287313 Karnataka2681511100417 West Bengal2383715790804 Rajasthan2140416575472 Andhra Pradesh211979745252 Haryana1799913645279 Madhya Pradesh1562711768622 Bihar12525933898 Assam12523833016 Odisha10097670354 Jammu and Kashmir89315399143 Punjab67494554175 Kerala5895345228 Chhatisgarh3415272814 Uttarakhand3230262143 Jharkhand3018210422 Goa190311568 Tripura171612481 Manipur14307710 Himachal Pradesh107876410 Puducherry104351714 Nagaland6443030 Chandigarh4924017 Arunachal Pradesh270922 Mizoram1971390 Sikkim125650 Meghalaya94432
Nation Current Affairs 10 Jul 2020 Supreme Court seeks ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Supreme Court seeks response from Centre, Kerala on cruel practices against animals

PTI
Published Jul 10, 2020, 4:21 pm IST
Updated Jul 10, 2020, 4:21 pm IST
The plea has also sought issuance of guidelines for creation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to tackle such incidents.
The file image of the elephant that died in the cracker accident.
 The file image of the elephant that died in the cracker accident.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought response from Centre, Kerala and 13 other states on a plea challenging the barbaric practices to ward off wild animals terming them as illegal and unconstitutional and violating Article 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

The plea filed by an advocate has also sought issuance of guidelines for creation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to tackle such incidents and filling up of vacancies in forest forces across the country.

 

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices R Subhash Reddy and A S Bopanna issued notice to Centre and 13 states including Kerala and sought their responses.

The petition sought declaration of the practice of using barbaric means/snares/shaved sticks/explosives to ward off wild animals as illegal, unconstitutional, and violative of Articles 14, and 21 of the Constitution.

Petitioner Subham Awasthi in his plea has referred to an incident of Kerala, where a pregnant elephant recently died after eating a pineapple stuffed with firecrackers, offered to her allegedly by some locals.

Besides, Kerala other States which are made party in the petition include Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

Awasthi said that the incident which happened in Kerala and hundreds of incidents like it are waiting to unfold in various parts of country due to the dubious practice of using snares to scare wild animals.

It is quite pertinent to mention here that such practices happen due to lack of scientific involvement and awareness about Animal Human Conflicts and lack of information about other ways of dealing with it. Furthermore, there is an acute shortage of staff in Forest Forces to effectively manage this, the plea filed through advocate Vivek Narayan Mishra said.

He referred to various scriptures in Hinduism, Jainism and Buddhism religions, which prohibited cruelty against animals and said, the cruelty with which elephants are treated nowadays is a far cry from what it was like in ancient India where they had pride of place. No army could be imagined without elephants leading the charge.

On May 27, a pregnant elephant succumbed to injuries caused by the eating of a Pineapple filled with crackers which was left by the villagers/farmers/local men to ward off wild animals straying into the area which had their fields/property. It was again reported that this was not an isolated incident as another Elephant had died due to similar circumstances in Kerala, the plea said.

It said that such an act of desperation to save their crops by farmers/villagers in the vicinity of Silent Valley National Park in Kerala shows the level of desperation or helplessness of the farmers/villagers in these villages.

It is quite a common practice to scare off wild animals or scare wild boars/Nilgai etc by using food stuff filled with crackers as a bait as the damage caused by these animals at times is severe and there happens to be no means to stop it. The Forest department across India has failed in this endeavour to protect the Wildlife and Humankind due to a severe shortage of staff and lack of scientific measures being used by general populace, the plea said.

It referred to Centre's 1992 initiative Project Elephant under which different varieties of rice were cultivated in association with Central Rice Research Institute which was not eaten by Elephants and was thus left untouched.

It is submitted that similar simpler tools need to be developed to counter the menace of Wild Boars/Nilgais/Other Animals so that the farmers/villagers/local residents do not use such barbaric means to ward off Wild Animals, it said.

The plea said that several nations have banned or restricted the practice of usage of such barbaric means to minimise damage caused due to Human Wildlife Conflicts but the fundamental rights of Indian citizens and wild animals are being violated continuously, despite reforms introduced by the legislature.

The practice of using shaved sticks, fruits/food filled with crackers, snares to ward off animals is antithetical to India's obligations towards the fulfilment of fundamental rights of the Animals, it added.

The plea sought directions to Centre and State governments to make necessary amendments in the Prevention of Cruelty against Animals Act, 1960 to enhance Punishments for causing Cruelty against Animals making it more stringent as per modern times.

It sought directions to the Centre and the State governments to update their forest forces with modern equipment and necessary literature required to fulfil their duties to the absolute best.

Besides other reliefs, the plea sought direction to Centre and the States to issue guidelines for the tracking of Elephants in order to save them from the threat of extinction and cruelty against them.

...
Tags: kerala elephant death, animal cruelty, animal rights, supreme court of india
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

Union minister Prakash Javadekar at the press briefing. (PTI)

Union Cabinet formally extends free ration under PMGKAY till November 2020

File image of Sonia Gandhi, who heads the RGF.

Probe into Gandhi family-linked trusts ordered; Vendetta, says Congress

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa holds a review meeting in Bengaluru. (PTI photo)

Pressure builds on BSY to impose lockdown as Karnataka registers 2K new virus cases

Nirav Modi (file)

ED confiscates over Rs 329 cr assets of Nirav Modi under fugitive law



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

More drama and trouble for the Congress is expected in the coming months
 

With the pandemic in full-flow, it's no time to party

It’s been difficult to curb the jet-setting crowd from organising parties and society events. Photo source: Twitter
 

Here are Indian alternatives to the 59 banned Chinese apps

The ban on Chinese applications offers an opportunity for India’s tech ecosystem. (Photo | Flickr - Limelight Leads)
 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Doval-Wang Yi may resume talks over Ladakh border dispute

Army trucks move towards Ladakh in the wake of India-China border dispute in eastern Ladakh, in Kullu district. PTI photo

Cancel exams, promote students: Rahul Gandhi on university exams

Rahul seeks cancellation of varsity exams, says promote students on past performance. (PTI Photo)

Hours before Vikas Dubey's encounter, plea sought to protect his life from UP police

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

India's COVID-19 count nears 8 lakh after record jump in cases

Health workers conduct door-to-door screening in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, during Unlock 2.0, at Evershine Nagar in Malad, Mumbai. PTI photo

Kanpur: Gangster Vikas Dubey killed in police encounter hours after his arrest

The scene from the encounter site. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham