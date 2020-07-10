106th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

760,761

17,268

Recovered

469,375

12,315

Deaths

21,018

365

Maharashtra2237241231929448 Tamil Nadu118594711161636 Delhi102831742173165 Gujarat37636267441978 Uttar Pradesh2996819627313 Telangana2761216287313 Karnataka2681511100417 West Bengal2383715790804 Rajasthan2140416575472 Andhra Pradesh211979745252 Haryana1799913645279 Madhya Pradesh1562711768622 Bihar12525933898 Assam12523833016 Odisha10097670354 Jammu and Kashmir89315399143 Punjab67494554175 Kerala5895345228 Chhatisgarh3415272814 Uttarakhand3230262143 Jharkhand3018210422 Goa190311568 Tripura171612481 Manipur14307710 Himachal Pradesh107876410 Puducherry104351714 Nagaland6443030 Chandigarh4924017 Arunachal Pradesh270922 Mizoram1971390 Sikkim125650 Meghalaya94432
Nation Current Affairs 10 Jul 2020 Kanpur: Gangster Vik ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kanpur: Gangster Vikas Dubey killed in police encounter hours after his arrest

PTI
Published Jul 10, 2020, 8:58 am IST
Updated Jul 10, 2020, 11:09 am IST
ADG Kanpur range, J N Singh said, "Dubey was injured in the encounter and he was declared dead in the hospital."
The scene from the encounter site. (PTI)
 The scene from the encounter site. (PTI)

Kanpur: Gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter on Friday after a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident and he tried to escape from the spot, a senior police official said.

Inspector General of Police (Kanpur) Mohit Agarwal said Dubey was killed in the encounter after he tried to flee from the spot following the road accident at Barra area in Kanpur.

 

ADG Kanpur range, J N Singh said, "Dubey was injured in the encounter and he was declared dead in the hospital."

After the accident, Dubey snatched the pistol of an STF personnel and tried to flee but was surrounded by the police team and he was injured in an exchange of fire. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

The officer confirmed that Dubey "sustained injuries" but did not confirm to what extent, saying it would come in the postmortem report.

...
Tags: vikas dubey, kanpur encounter, uttar pradesh police, vikas dubey encounter


Latest From Nation

Union minister Prakash Javadekar at the press briefing. (PTI)

Union Cabinet formally extends free ration under PMGKAY till November 2020

File image of Sonia Gandhi, who heads the RGF.

Probe into Gandhi family-linked trusts ordered; Vendetta, says Congress

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa holds a review meeting in Bengaluru. (PTI photo)

Pressure builds on BSY to impose lockdown as Karnataka registers 2K new virus cases

Nirav Modi (file)

ED confiscates over Rs 329 cr assets of Nirav Modi under fugitive law



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

More drama and trouble for the Congress is expected in the coming months
 

With the pandemic in full-flow, it's no time to party

It’s been difficult to curb the jet-setting crowd from organising parties and society events. Photo source: Twitter
 

Here are Indian alternatives to the 59 banned Chinese apps

The ban on Chinese applications offers an opportunity for India’s tech ecosystem. (Photo | Flickr - Limelight Leads)
 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India's COVID-19 count nears 8 lakh after record jump in cases

Health workers conduct door-to-door screening in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, during Unlock 2.0, at Evershine Nagar in Malad, Mumbai. PTI photo

False narrative, says HRD minister on row over revised CBSE syllabus

Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (PTI Photo)

Chinese, Indian troops retreat from flashpoints in eastern Ladakh

Representational image. (AFP)

Staggered Amarnath Yatra this year; not more than 500 pilgrims to visit cave per day

The shrine of Baba Amarnath. (ANI)

India exploring options in Kulbhushan case

File image of former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham