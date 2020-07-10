107th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

780,054

11,002

Recovered

483,348

6,795

Deaths

21,417

301

Maharashtra2305991272599667 Tamil Nadu122350741671700 Delhi104864781993213 Gujarat38419273131994 Uttar Pradesh3115620331845 Telangana2953617279324 Karnataka2887711878471 West Bengal2482316291827 Andhra Pradesh2381412154277 Rajasthan2221216877489 Haryana1936414505287 Madhya Pradesh1634112232634 Assam14033872724 Bihar139789792109 Odisha11201740767 Jammu and Kashmir92615567149 Punjab71404945183 Kerala6535370828 Chhatisgarh3526283514 Uttarakhand3305267246 Jharkhand3192217022 Goa203912078 Tripura177313241 Manipur14357930 Puducherry120061916 Himachal Pradesh110182510 Nagaland6733030 Chandigarh5234037 Arunachal Pradesh2871092 Mizoram2031430 Sikkim134710 Meghalaya113451
Nation Current Affairs 10 Jul 2020 Halt demolition of s ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Halt demolition of secretariat buildings till July 13: Telangana HC tells govt

PTI
Published Jul 10, 2020, 4:07 pm IST
Updated Jul 10, 2020, 4:23 pm IST
Petitioners alleged that the demolition of the existing is an 'arbitary action' of the state government in a pandemic situation
Telangana Secretariat building being demolished in Hyderabad. (Photo Credit- PTI)
 Telangana Secretariat building being demolished in Hyderabad. (Photo Credit- PTI)

Hyderabad: Three days after the state government began demolishing secretariat buildings to construct a new one at the same site, the Telangana High Court on Friday issued an interim stay on knocking them down till Monday.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy was hearing a petition filed by Prof P L Vishweshwar Rao and Dr Cheruku Sudhakar

 

The petitioners alleged that demolishing the 10 block secretariat complex of approximately 10 lakh square feet was being done without following the due procedure of law.

The Government act is against the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules 2016, the Provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act,1897 and provisions of the Environment Protection Act,1986, among other laws,the petitioners alleged.

The court ordered the state government to file its counter with all necessary details that were pointed out by the petitioner.

The K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Government began razing the secretariat building complex on July 7, days after the High Court dismissed a bunch of PILs challenging the states decision to construct a new complex by demolishing the existing one.

 

The petitioners alleged that the demolition of the existing is an 'arbitary action' of the state government in a pandemic situation, and deprives five lakh people of the surrounding areas from getting clean air.

On June 29, the High Court had dismissed a bunch of PILs challenging the state's decision to construct a new secretariat complex by demolishing the existing one.

After the Court cleared the decks for the construction of the new secretariat, the demolition of the old secretariat building complex began and the foundation stone for the new one was laid on June 27, 2019.

 

The state government had earlier indicated that the new secretariat, to come up in about seven lakh square feet, would cost around Rs 400 crore and it had decided to equip the new one with state-of-the-art connectivity and other features.

...
Tags: telangana government, secretariat buildings, telangana high court, telangana secretariat
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A tourist waits for her luggage upon arrival at Teminal 3 at Dubai airport, in the United Arab Emirates. PTI photo

Malayalis won't give up Gulf dreams despite job loss, financial crisis

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (C), Deputy CM Dr Ashwath Narayan with State Health Minister B Sriramulu (R) during their visit to a temporary COVID-19 care centre, at Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) in Bengaluru. PTI photo

Virus scare for Yediyurappa after Karnataka CMO staffers test positive for COVID-19

The file image of the elephant that died in the cracker accident.

Supreme Court seeks response from Centre, Kerala on cruel practices against animals

Over 700,000 Indian students are studying abroad

India concerned over return of expats, students



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
 

Why it’s not easy to take facial recognition software off police’s arsenal

Facial recognition technology has a dark side, with it integrated into China’s massive public surveillance system and its social credit experiment where even minor infractions of public norms can result in sanctions.
 

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

More drama and trouble for the Congress is expected in the coming months
 

Here are Indian alternatives to the 59 banned Chinese apps

The ban on Chinese applications offers an opportunity for India’s tech ecosystem. (Photo | Flickr - Limelight Leads)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Doval-Wang Yi may resume talks over Ladakh border dispute

Army trucks move towards Ladakh in the wake of India-China border dispute in eastern Ladakh, in Kullu district. PTI photo

Cancel exams, promote students: Rahul Gandhi on university exams

Rahul seeks cancellation of varsity exams, says promote students on past performance. (PTI Photo)

Hours before Vikas Dubey's encounter, plea sought to protect his life from UP police

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

India's COVID-19 count nears 8 lakh after record jump in cases

Health workers conduct door-to-door screening in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, during Unlock 2.0, at Evershine Nagar in Malad, Mumbai. PTI photo

Supreme Court seeks response from Centre, Kerala on cruel practices against animals

The file image of the elephant that died in the cracker accident.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham